The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Business

Air ambulance charity set to open shop in Letchworth

Logo Icon

Rose Taylor

Published: 12:30 PM June 9, 2022
Updated: 12:36 PM June 9, 2022
Head of retail at Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust, Donna Lee-Willis

Head of retail at Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust, Donna Lee-Willis - Credit: EHAAT

Letchworth will see a new Essex and Herts Air Ambulance charity shop opening later this summer.

The store is set to open in mid-July, after the lease has been signed and work begins at 17 Eastcheap.

Donna Lee-Willis, head of retail at EHAAT, said: “We have already appointed a store manager and an assistant, but we desperately need volunteers to come forward to help in the shop.

"We also are asking for donations so we can fill the space, and anything that is preloved, clean and in good condition would be gratefully received.”

The shop will contain donated clothes, shoes, handbags, bric-a-brac, and small furniture items.

The money raised will go towards the services provided by Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and the work it does for those who are critically ill or injured.

It costs around £750,000 a month to keep the service operating. For more information call: 01438 532037, or visit www.ehaat.org

Charity News
Letchworth Garden City News

Don't Miss

Traffic cameras show bumper-to-bumper queues on the A1(M) near Stevenage ahead of Liam Gallagher's Knebworth concert (June 3)

Herts Live News | Updated

Bumper-to-bumper queues on A1(M) before Liam Gallagher concert at Knebworth

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Two police officers in fluorescent jackets.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Paedophile caught by police officer pretending to be 13-year-old girl

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Extra tickets for Liam Gallagher's two Knebworth Park shows have been released.

Music

Liam Gallagher setlist for Knebworth Park concert return

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage singer-songwriter Gabz has come out as transgender

TikTok

Stevenage Britain's Got Talent star comes out as transgender

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon