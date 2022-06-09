Air ambulance charity set to open shop in Letchworth

Letchworth will see a new Essex and Herts Air Ambulance charity shop opening later this summer.

The store is set to open in mid-July, after the lease has been signed and work begins at 17 Eastcheap.

Donna Lee-Willis, head of retail at EHAAT, said: “We have already appointed a store manager and an assistant, but we desperately need volunteers to come forward to help in the shop.

"We also are asking for donations so we can fill the space, and anything that is preloved, clean and in good condition would be gratefully received.”

The shop will contain donated clothes, shoes, handbags, bric-a-brac, and small furniture items.

The money raised will go towards the services provided by Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and the work it does for those who are critically ill or injured.

It costs around £750,000 a month to keep the service operating. For more information call: 01438 532037, or visit www.ehaat.org