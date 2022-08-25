New air ambulance charity shop calls for volunteers

Earlier this month, Letchworth welcomed a new Essex & Herts Air Ambulance shop to Eastcheap.

The charity invited other local shop owners, businesspeople, members of the council and the Heritage Foundation to their store opening.

Chief executive of the Heritage Foundation Graham Fisher said: “We are delighted to welcome Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Service to their new shop on Eastcheap, in the heart of the town centre. We wish them enormous success.”

EHAA’s lifesaving work is made possible by donations from the public and profit from their pre-loved stores, as it does not receive aid from the NHS.

Store manager Steve Hill said: "Letchworth welcomed us with open arms and that saw us hit the ground running.

“We are very much still seeking volunteers that can give their time during the week, and especially on a Saturday to help assist with the running of the store as well as help take in donations.”

To find out how to volunteer with Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, visit ehaat.org