Medical spa at the front of breaking down taboos about cosmetic treatments opens in Stevenage

Published: 5:37 PM September 14, 2021 Updated: 6:01 PM September 14, 2021

Dr Harry Singh opened his brand new medical spa - Aesthetics Life - in the heart of Stevenage Old Town yesterday (September 13) - Credit: Kirsty Brown

A brand new state-of-the-art medical spa has opened its doors in the heart of Stevenage Old Town.

Aesthetics Life - launched by award-winning clinician, trainer and publisher Dr Harry Singh - officially opened its High Street clinic yesterday (Monday, September 13).

With boosting patient confidence at the company's core, Aesthetics Life also aims to break down the taboos commonly associated with the facial aesthetics industry.

Aesthetics Life boasts beautiful private clinic rooms - striking the balance between clinical and comfortable spa experience - Credit: Kirsty Brown

Offering anti-wrinkle treatments, dermal fillers, IVN immune boosting drips, fat dissolving, skin peels and treatments and an in-clinic medical grade skin bar, Aesthetics Life is all about natural-look rejuvenation or 'tweakments' - rather than 'frozen' or 'duck' faces - performed by fully-qualified medical professionals.

The brand also prides itself in providing a wealth of information to those interested in possible treatments for conditions, such as acne scarring.

You may also want to watch:

After holding off their grand opening for the best part of a year due to the pandemic, Dr Harry Singh said that it was worth the wait, although he's extremely happy to be back to doing what he does best - making people feel amazing.

Aesthetics Life's home in the heart of Stevenage Old Town welcomes anyone who would like a 'tweakment' - making facial aesthetics as subtle or bold as a client chooses - Credit: Kirsty Brown

“I am hugely passionate about the aesthetics industry," he exclaimed. "As a trained dentist who has been offering facial aesthetics since 2002, I get a real boost seeing the huge smiles on patients' faces when they look in the mirror post treatment.

"You can see their confidence grow before your eyes. I relish that feeling. For some patients, facial aesthetic treatments are life changing."

He added that he's still shocked, however, that having treatments seem to still widely be regarded as a taboo: "The popularity of these treatments is constantly on the rise, year on year, so why do we still not want to talk about it?

"Some patients don’t even want to tell their partners that they have had a ‘tweakment.’ Whilst Aesthetics Life is all about privacy, I do find it an interesting subject why this is still such a taboo subject – especially when it lifts patients’ confidence so much.

"Other cosmetic enhancements we spend money on, such as a salon appointment, we often shout about from the roof tops and all across social media.

Those who wish to show off the results of their treatment online can with Aesthetics Life's selfie wall, which comes with a halo light - Credit: Kirsty Brown

"The result is the same, we have it to feel good about ourselves. So, why the stigma around facial aesthetics? When performed properly by fully qualified medical professionals the results speak for themselves.”

With the facial aesthetic industry still unregulated, practitioners do not need a medical degree to train in and offer these services to the public - something Dr Harry, who sits on several industry medical boards - is at the forefront of pushing to change.

You can find out more about the treatments offered by Aesthetics Life by visiting aesthetics.life.