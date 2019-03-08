How can virtual offices help your small business grow?

Mantle Business Centre lease office and co-working space by the hour for the busy small business owner Archant

Taking your business to the next step can be a daunting and uncertain prospect, which is why seeking the support of a business centre may help. Mantle's Group Development & Marketing Manager Jo Hart shares her advice on how a virtual office can help your business flourish.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kings House Business Centre Steveange provides a community and in-office environment for members to enjoy, work and feel a part of Kings House Business Centre Steveange provides a community and in-office environment for members to enjoy, work and feel a part of

Why should you use a business centre?

Business centres provide companies with the flexibility and services they need to grow. A virtual office provides home-based and small companies with a legitimate address in a prime location. Calls are answered in your company name, by a professional receptionist. If it's physical workspace you need, business centres offer offices fully equipped with the furniture and technology that you need, everything from desks to Wi-Fi is taken care of. Secretarial and professional support is provided by the on-site staff. There are also meeting rooms available by the hour to host clients, conduct business and make a lasting first impression.

"They are a low-cost flexible option for start-up companies who don't want high-cost overheads and long-term commitment," says Jo.

At each business centre, in house personnel run the virtual office service, where a dedicated receptionist can handle all your correspondance and build your customer relations At each business centre, in house personnel run the virtual office service, where a dedicated receptionist can handle all your correspondance and build your customer relations

Without being tied to a permanent office space, you are able to travel as freely as you need to and alter business arrangements to suit your needs in this early transitional period, without the hassle of office fees and maintenance stifling you. Companies pay a monthly fee to use the centre address as their own. You can register at multiple addresses which can help you to build your network across a number of regions so you can develop into a well-recognised and credible brand for customers to rely on.

At their Stevenage based centre, kings court, Mantle also offer offices, one month free with no deposit to clients signing up for a one year lease. There are also meeting rooms available for half price on a Monday or Friday.

What are virtual office services?

With a virtual office, you enlist the help of someone to manage the correspondence and customer service of your business. This isn't physically renting an office space, though Mantle is able to help with that also. For self-employed people or start-up companies, hiring an additional person full time to cater to these needs is not always a viable option. With a virtual office, it means even when you're not available customers can reach you.

You may also want to watch:

How does a virtual office work?

A dedicated coordinator will be available through office hours five days a week to handle any calls, messages and inquiries you may receive and keep you up to date. Jo explains: "Having that person at the end of the line gives clients peace of mind. It builds trusts and reliability when they know their calls will be answered which is really important for any business, particularly one that's just starting."

What are the benefits of a virtual office?

Having a virtual office will make it appear that you have a fully fledged business set up; creating a lasting impact that people will take seriously. "Often people don't know what a virtual office is and the services it has to offer. It can really boost a company's professionalism and image," adds Jo.

Many start-ups and small businesses work remotely or with a home setup, which can hinder the growth of the business. A virtual office gives low-cost and flexible options to combat these issues and helps companies make it through those tough first years.

Why choose Mantle Business Centres?

Mantle Business Centres focus on the importance of making its members feel part of a community. They have five sites throughout the UK and host bi-monthly networking events for all members to attend. Their aim is to offer a relaxed and welcoming environment where business owners and entrepreneurs can mingle with like-minded people and create those all-important connections.

For more information call 0333 00 66 330 or email hello@mantlebusinesscentres.co.uk.