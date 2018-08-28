Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Business raised money to support Hitchin counselling service

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 03 February 2019

All-female choir Caritas Harmony raised £400 for Tilehouse Counselling. Picture: Ron Knight

All-female choir Caritas Harmony raised £400 for Tilehouse Counselling. Picture: Ron Knight

Contact ron.knight99@gmail.com

A Hitchin counselling service has received a host of donations to help support people struggling with their emotional health.

Tilehouse Counselling in Tilehouse Street was given a £2,000 donation by the Hitchin Round Table, who support local charities and organisations.

Before Christmas, the service also received a £400 donation from all-female choir Caritas Harmony, who raised money through a performance at St Mary’s Church which was part of Hitchin Festival.

Bucklesbury tapas restaurant, Los Reyes, raised £262 by donating 25p of each portion of patatas bravas sold in the last two months, while Baldock business Displayplan donated £1,000, raised from their annual football tournament.

Sue Barnes, director of Tilehouse Counselling said: “These donations from the local community are so important to us.

“They are vital in ensuring we can provide professional counselling support to people who are struggling with their emotional health.”

The service has been providing counselling since 2001, but relies on donations to keep it running.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The Drapers Arms in Stevenage reopens doors after £250,000 refurbishment

The Drapers Arms in Stevenage's High Street has undergone a £250,000 refurbishment. Picture: The Drapers Arms

Herts police officer resigned after headbutting man in Stevenage pub

A police officer resigned after headbutting a man in a Stevenage pub last year. Picture: Archant

Police cordon due to concerns for man’s welfare

Police have cordoned off a path which is causing traffic delays on London Road in Stevenage. Picture: Jeremy Williams

Road closed as dangerous metal panels removed from Stevenage high rise

Emergency services attended the Holiday Inn in Stevenage when two metal panels were hanging dangerously loose from the top of the building. Picture: Jeremy Williams

William Taylor: Folkestone man charged with conspiracy to murder Gosmore farmer

A Folkestone man has been remanded in court after he was charged with conspiracy to murder Gosmore farmer William Taylor (pictured). Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

The Drapers Arms in Stevenage reopens doors after £250,000 refurbishment

#includeImage($article, 225)

Herts police officer resigned after headbutting man in Stevenage pub

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police cordon due to concerns for man’s welfare

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road closed as dangerous metal panels removed from Stevenage high rise

#includeImage($article, 225)

William Taylor: Folkestone man charged with conspiracy to murder Gosmore farmer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Purse stolen after Stevenage coffee shop distraction

Police would like to speak to these men in connection with a purse theft from Costa Coffee in Stevenage. Picture: supplied by Herts Police

Business raised money to support Hitchin counselling service

All-female choir Caritas Harmony raised £400 for Tilehouse Counselling. Picture: Ron Knight

New scheme formed to help autistic children manage anxiety in Letchworth

Angels support have been given a grant from the Heritage Foundation to help with a new scheme. Picture: Angels Support

Stevenage 1-0 Yeovil Town: New boy Chair shines in vital Boro win

Ilias Chair of Stevenage takes on Tom James of Yeovil Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage 1-0 Yeovil Town: Revell strike seals vital win for Boro

Ilias Chair of Stevenage takes on Matt Worthington of Yeovil Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists