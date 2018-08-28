Business raised money to support Hitchin counselling service

All-female choir Caritas Harmony raised £400 for Tilehouse Counselling. Picture: Ron Knight Contact ron.knight99@gmail.com

A Hitchin counselling service has received a host of donations to help support people struggling with their emotional health.

Tilehouse Counselling in Tilehouse Street was given a £2,000 donation by the Hitchin Round Table, who support local charities and organisations.

Before Christmas, the service also received a £400 donation from all-female choir Caritas Harmony, who raised money through a performance at St Mary’s Church which was part of Hitchin Festival.

Bucklesbury tapas restaurant, Los Reyes, raised £262 by donating 25p of each portion of patatas bravas sold in the last two months, while Baldock business Displayplan donated £1,000, raised from their annual football tournament.

Sue Barnes, director of Tilehouse Counselling said: “These donations from the local community are so important to us.

“They are vital in ensuring we can provide professional counselling support to people who are struggling with their emotional health.”

The service has been providing counselling since 2001, but relies on donations to keep it running.