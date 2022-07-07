The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Bus catches fire near Hitchin

Pearce Bates

Published: 4:09 PM July 7, 2022
The road, with trees and hedges nearby.

The incident occurred on the A505 Offley Road, near Hitchin. - Credit: Google Maps

A bus has caught fire on the side of the A505 Offley Road, near Hitchin.

The incident occurred at around 1.22pm this afternoon (Thursday, July 7). 

Officers from Hertfordshire Police and fire fighters from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

One fire engine from Hitchin and one from Letchworth and Baldock were utilised.

The fire was extinguished, with no-one harmed by 1.58pm.

Two pieces of breathing apparatus and a single hose reel was used to extinguish the blaze.

Road closured had been put in place whilst the emergency services dealt with the incident.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said at the time: "We are currently in Offley Road, Hitchin, responding to a report of a bus on fire.

"The fire has been put out and no one has been harmed, however, road closures are in place. 

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route."

