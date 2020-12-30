Burst mains causing local water supply issues
A burst pipe in Hitchin may be contributing to water supply issues in the town and its surrounding villages.
At around 8.20am this morning, Affinity Water alerted residents in Kimpton and Harpenden that the water supply had been affected - potentially by a burst water main in Cooper's Hill, Hitchin.
They recommended residents "put some [water] in your kettle or fridge for drinking in case your water needs switching off for the repair."
Meanwhile, reports that the water quality had dropped in Hitchin were also confirmed by Affinity yesterday. According to the company, this issue should be rectified in the coming days, with residents advised to run their cold taps until the water is clear to remove the chlorine.
Residents in Kimpton and parts of Harpenden are advised to not use their washing machines, dishwasher or electrical appliances that use water until the issue is fixed. A repair team are on their way.
The affected roads are as follows:
- Ansells End
- Ash Drive
- Ballslough Hill
- Barley Bean Road
- Bibbs Hall Lane
- Canham Close
- Church Lane
- Claggy Road
- Commons Lane
- Coopers Close and Coopers Hill
- Cutts Lane
- Dacre Crescent
- Enterprise Park
- Fox Hill
- Garden Fields
- Hall Lane
- Hampden
- High Street
- Hitchin Road
- Holly Lane
- Horn Hill
- Kimpton Road
- Kimpton Bottom
- Lawn Avenue
- Lion Yard
- Lloyd Way
- Luton Road
- Old Brewery Place
- Pams Lane
- Park Lane
- Parkfield Crescent
- Porters End Lane
- Probyn Close
- Shacklegate Lane
- Skegsbury Lane
- Talbot Street
- The Green
- The Holt
- Whitewaybottom Lane
- Wren Close
