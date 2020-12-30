Burst mains causing local water supply issues

Published: 11:13 AM December 30, 2020 Updated: 11:15 AM December 30, 2020

Affinity Water says a burst water main in Cooper's Hill, Hitchin may be causing shortages in the surrounding villages and towns. - Credit: Archant

A burst pipe in Hitchin may be contributing to water supply issues in the town and its surrounding villages.

At around 8.20am this morning, Affinity Water alerted residents in Kimpton and Harpenden that the water supply had been affected - potentially by a burst water main in Cooper's Hill, Hitchin.

They recommended residents "put some [water] in your kettle or fridge for drinking in case your water needs switching off for the repair."

Meanwhile, reports that the water quality had dropped in Hitchin were also confirmed by Affinity yesterday. According to the company, this issue should be rectified in the coming days, with residents advised to run their cold taps until the water is clear to remove the chlorine.

Affinity Water shared this update with residents earlier today. - Credit: Affinity Water

Residents in Kimpton and parts of Harpenden are advised to not use their washing machines, dishwasher or electrical appliances that use water until the issue is fixed. A repair team are on their way.

The affected roads are as follows:



