University of Hertfordshire welcomes government grants for student nurses

PUBLISHED: 12:57 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 30 December 2019

The University of Hertfordshire has welcomed government news that all nursing students on courses from September will receive a grant of £5,000 a year.

The university trains many nurses who go on to work in Herts - particuarly at Lister Hospital in Stevenage and the New QEII in Welwyn Garden City.

The new offer will be available to all new and continuing degree-level nursing, midwifery and many allied health students.

Additional payments of up to £3,000 will be available for students in regions or specialisms struggling to recruit, or to help students cover childcare costs.

The grant - which will not need to be repaid - comes as part of the government's commitment to increase nurse numbers by 50,000 by 2025, and is expected to benefit more than 35,000 students every year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I have heard loud and clear that the priority of the British people is to focus on the NHS - and to make sure this treasured institution has everything it needs to deliver world-class care.

"At the heart of our manifesto was the guarantee that we will deliver 50,000 more nurses, and this new financial support package is a crucial part of delivering this."

Jackie Kelly, dean of the School of Health and Social Work at the University of Hertfordshire, said: "The government's investment in the form of grants for students undertaking nursing, midwifery and some allied health programmes is welcomed, as it recognises the complexity of these professional programmes, providing much-needed support for students during their studies.

"This will enable a broad range of applicants to consider careers in these professions, ultimately addressing staff shortages and enhancing healthcare provision.

"We await further information regarding eligibility and the details of the investment, and will continue to advocate other areas of support required to promote these professions, enhance our students' experience and support education and research requirements in the health and social care sector."

The new package will supplement existing support available - including travel and accommodation costs for clinical placements.

Students will also be able to continue to access funding for tuition and maintenance loans from the Student Loan Company.

