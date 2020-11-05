Advanced search

Police appeal for witnesses after break-in at Hitchin youth centre

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 November 2020

Creatives, which is based in Churchgate Shopping Centre, Hitchin was broken into ahead of the second lockdown. Picture: Danny Loo

Creatives, which is based in Churchgate Shopping Centre, Hitchin was broken into ahead of the second lockdown. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2018

Police are appealing for witnesses after a community youth centre in Hitchin was broken into and alcohol was stolen, ahead of lockdown 2.0.

Between 12pm on Thursday October 29 and 10am on Wednesday November 4, offender(s) forced open a door and stole hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol from Creatives Youth Centre in Churchgate.

You may also want to watch:

Officers are investigating this incident, and anyone with information that could assist with enquiries is asked to report it.

You can also contact Herts Police via the non-emergency 101 number, speaking to an operator via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, filling out an online report at herts.police.uk/report.

Creatives will remain open during the second national lockdown, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12pm to 2.30pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Latest figures for Stevenage and North Herts ahead of national lockdown

The latest COVID-19 statistics show a slight rise in Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: RADAR

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Latest figures for Stevenage and North Herts ahead of national lockdown

The latest COVID-19 statistics show a slight rise in Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: RADAR

Latest from the The Comet

Police appeal for witnesses after break-in at Hitchin youth centre

Creatives, which is based in Churchgate Shopping Centre, Hitchin was broken into ahead of the second lockdown. Picture: Danny Loo

Youngsters lead Blueharts in to break with double success setting up more huge games

The U18 girls’ squad at Blueharts who beat St Albans in the National Junior Championship.

Support and companionship during Covid-19: how to arrange home and live-in care

Receiving in-home support can be hugely beneficial at any time, but more so now than ever. Picture: Abacus Care and Support

Hospital Covid deaths almost twice figure before March lockdown

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust, which oversees Lister Hospital, recorded five Covid-19 deaths in the seven days up to October 27. Picture: Danny Loo.

‘It’s unbelievable’ – Lister’s NHS workers have bikes stolen while they worked

NHS workers from Lister Hospital in Stevenage had their bikes stolen while they worked. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust