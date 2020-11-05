Police appeal for witnesses after break-in at Hitchin youth centre

Creatives, which is based in Churchgate Shopping Centre, Hitchin was broken into ahead of the second lockdown. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2018

Police are appealing for witnesses after a community youth centre in Hitchin was broken into and alcohol was stolen, ahead of lockdown 2.0.

Between 12pm on Thursday October 29 and 10am on Wednesday November 4, offender(s) forced open a door and stole hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol from Creatives Youth Centre in Churchgate.

Officers are investigating this incident, and anyone with information that could assist with enquiries is asked to report it.

You can also contact Herts Police via the non-emergency 101 number, speaking to an operator via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, filling out an online report at herts.police.uk/report.

Creatives will remain open during the second national lockdown, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12pm to 2.30pm.