Bubble tea emporium opens in Stevenage

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:34 PM December 1, 2021
Bubble Tea Boba was opened by Cllr Sandra Barr, Mayor of Stevenage, last week

Bubble Tea Boba was opened by Cllr Sandra Barr, Mayor of Stevenage, last week - Credit: SBC

Bubble Tea Boba is the latest business to establish itself in the heart of Stevenage.

The store, which can be found at 13 Town Square, offers traditional boba - a tea blended with milk, fruit juices and chewy tapioca pearls, made with a starch which is extracted from cassava root.

The drink became popular in Taiwan in the early 1980s, and spread across East and Southeast Asia in the 1990s.

The UK's first bubble tea shop opened in Soho in 2011, with the drink growing in popularity in the decade since.

Bubble Tea Boba was officially opened by the Mayor, Cllr Sandra Barr, late last week.

Cllr Barr said: “I was honoured to be able to open the new bubble tea shop last week, and I am thrilled to see new retailers re-emerging in our town once again.

“Being so close to the bus station, I hope that commuters will try their delicious choice of teas and enjoy the new outlet.”

