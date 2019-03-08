Advanced search

Broadway Theatre want budding stars for Wind in the Willows Christmas show

PUBLISHED: 14:19 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 21 June 2019

The Heritage Foundation is looking for budding performers to take part in its Christmas production of Wind in the Willows. Picture: The Heritage Foundation

Broadway Theatre is inviting children aged 10 to 16 to audition for a part in the junior chorus of The Wind in the Willows Christmas theatre production, which will be staged in December.

The opportunity will see junior chorus members immersed in the mischievous and adventurous antics of Mole, Badger, Mr Toad and Ratty, and join the professional cast of this new theatrical production of Kenneth Grahame's classic riverbank tale.

Kevin Parker, creative programmer at the Letchworth theatre, said: "This promises to be a wonderful winter family show with tales of misadventure and rousing singalongs."

If your child would like to get involved, the auditions take place next Saturday, June 29, between 10am and 12.30pm at Broadway Theatre.

Children must be between the ages of 10 and 16 years before Sunday, September 1, 2019, to take part. No previous performance experience is necessary.

To attend you must complete the audition application form on the Broadway Theatre's website by next Friday, June 28. To fill in the form visit broadway-letchworth.com/theatre/whats-on/the-wind-in-the-willows.

