Calling all artists! Broadway Gallery announces inaugural ‘Letchworth Open’

PUBLISHED: 10:58 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 29 May 2020

Broadway Studio and Gallery has announced a new exhibition - and your work can feature. Picture: Google

Painting, textiles, sculpture, craft, photography, film, dance, sound, or just about anything and everything that is artistic – Letchworth’s Broadway Gallery wants to see your work.

The Broadway Studio and Gallery, in the Arcade, has announced the inaugural Letchworth Open, a celebration of the town’s creative community in the midst of lockdown.

The gallery has put out an open call to artists of all ages, abilities and career levels, from Letchworth and the surrounding areas – and you can submit your work.

The deadline for submissions is July 31. You should email your submissions to kris@kristianday.co.uk, with a brief description of your piece, along with a short artistic biography of yourself.

Kristian Day, curator at Broadway Gallery, said: “It is heartening in these strange and difficult times to see how many people have taken up artistic pursuits during the lockdown. The Letchworth Open is our way of recognising this, and a chance to celebrate the artistic talent in the area.

“Whether you’re one of the many professional artists in our excellent and thriving art scene, or if you have taken up watercolours for the first time over the last couple of months, we’d love to see your work.”

