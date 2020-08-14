Advanced search

Letchworth’s Broadway Cinema and Theatre to shine red in support of stricken industry

PUBLISHED: 15:26 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 14 August 2020

The Broadway Cinema and Theatre will be lit up in red tonight. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Broadway Cinema and Theatre will be lit up in red tonight. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Letchworth’s Broadway Cinema and Theatre will be lit up in red tonight, as part of the nationwide #LightItInRed campaign – a movement which aims to raise awareness of the crisis facing the music and live events industry due to COVID-19.

Venues around the UK including theatres, music halls and nightclubs will be illuminating their buildings in red, highlighting the threat of job losses facing the sector.

The Heritage Foundation has teamed up with Letchworth-based company Production Plus who will provide the lights.

You may also want to watch:

Jason Valentine, venues manager at the Heritage Foundation, said: “The impact COVID-19 on the arts and events industry has been catastrophic. Sadly for us, it will be some time before theatre and live music events will return to the Broadway stage.

“We are proud to be apart of the #LightItInRed campaign and want to thank Production Plus for helping us raise awareness by turning our iconic building red.”

Broadway Cinema will reopen its doors on August 24 with a programme of cinema screenings, while its theatre and live events programme is expected to return in late 2021.

Plays, concerts and other indoor performances have been given the go-ahead to reopen in England from tomorrow under the government’s easing of lockdown.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two children and adult suffer ‘significant facial injuries’ after Stevenage dog attack

Three victims have been hospitalised after a dog attack in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Arlesey cliff fall: Teenage girl recovering at home with ‘no long-term injuries’

The girl fell from a cliff at the Blue Lagoon lake in Arlesey on Monday. Picture: Archant

Two people arrested after Windmill Hill stabbing

Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Windmill Hill, Hitchin. Picture: Lee Hodgkins

High Court injunction could put the brakes on Stevenage’s car cruises

The future of car cruising in Stevenage will be decided by the High Court later this month. Picture: Archant

Safe! Stevenage staying up as independent panel relegate Macclesfield Town

The Lamex Stadium, home of Stevenage, will see League Two football next season. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Two children and adult suffer ‘significant facial injuries’ after Stevenage dog attack

Three victims have been hospitalised after a dog attack in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Arlesey cliff fall: Teenage girl recovering at home with ‘no long-term injuries’

The girl fell from a cliff at the Blue Lagoon lake in Arlesey on Monday. Picture: Archant

Two people arrested after Windmill Hill stabbing

Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Windmill Hill, Hitchin. Picture: Lee Hodgkins

High Court injunction could put the brakes on Stevenage’s car cruises

The future of car cruising in Stevenage will be decided by the High Court later this month. Picture: Archant

Safe! Stevenage staying up as independent panel relegate Macclesfield Town

The Lamex Stadium, home of Stevenage, will see League Two football next season. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth’s Broadway Cinema and Theatre to shine red in support of stricken industry

The Broadway Cinema and Theatre will be lit up in red tonight. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arlesey cliff fall: Teenage girl recovering at home with ‘no long-term injuries’

The girl fell from a cliff at the Blue Lagoon lake in Arlesey on Monday. Picture: Archant

Hitchin library reopening date confirmed

Hitchin Library will reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown next week. Picture: Danny Loo

A-Level results fiasco: Stevenage schools promise pupils will ‘receive the grades they deserve’

Lukas, Beth and Oliver, leavers from Barnwell School in Stevenage. Picture: Barnwell School

Aspiring Hitchin bakers organise cake sale to raise money for pancreatic cancer

Phoebe Canell and her friends have organised a bake sale to raise money for pancreatic cancer. Picture: Louise Canell