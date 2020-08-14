Letchworth’s Broadway Cinema and Theatre to shine red in support of stricken industry

The Broadway Cinema and Theatre will be lit up in red tonight. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Letchworth’s Broadway Cinema and Theatre will be lit up in red tonight, as part of the nationwide #LightItInRed campaign – a movement which aims to raise awareness of the crisis facing the music and live events industry due to COVID-19.

Venues around the UK including theatres, music halls and nightclubs will be illuminating their buildings in red, highlighting the threat of job losses facing the sector.

The Heritage Foundation has teamed up with Letchworth-based company Production Plus who will provide the lights.

Jason Valentine, venues manager at the Heritage Foundation, said: “The impact COVID-19 on the arts and events industry has been catastrophic. Sadly for us, it will be some time before theatre and live music events will return to the Broadway stage.

“We are proud to be apart of the #LightItInRed campaign and want to thank Production Plus for helping us raise awareness by turning our iconic building red.”

Broadway Cinema will reopen its doors on August 24 with a programme of cinema screenings, while its theatre and live events programme is expected to return in late 2021.

Plays, concerts and other indoor performances have been given the go-ahead to reopen in England from tomorrow under the government’s easing of lockdown.