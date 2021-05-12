Broadway Cinema ready to welcome back movie lovers

Published: 11:00 AM May 12, 2021

Letchworth's Broadway Cinema is raring to welcome back movie-lovers on May 17 - Credit: BJP Photography Ltd.

Letchworth’s iconic Broadway Cinema is set to re-open on May 17, following months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team at Broadway are ready to welcome back film fans with a full line up of blockbusters, family favourites, musicals and more.

Tickets are on sale now for Oscar-winning performances including Nomadland, Sound of Metal and Judas and the Black Messiah.

Its popular Kids Club will also be making a return with family films being shown at weekends and school holidays for just £1.75 a ticket.

Jason Valentine, venues manager at the Heritage Foundation, which runs the cinema, said: “We can’t wait to welcome cinemagoers back to Broadway.

"Our exciting programme of film includes long-awaited new releases, exclusive art documentaries and award-winning dance performances. We really hope there is something for everyone.

“The support we have continued to receive from our visitors and local community has been overwhelming. We received an unbelievable 1,581 responses to a survey we carried out back in March to help us with our re-opening plans.

"It was really positive to hear that 99 per cent of respondents who’d visited between lockdowns were comfortable with the COVID-19 safety measures we had put in place. As well as excitement around the latest blockbusters, we are also thrilled that so many are looking forward to supporting their local independent cinema.”

Broadway Cinema is promoting Shop Local with Film Thursdays, a promotion in which cinemagoers who watch a film at Broadway Cinema on a Thursday can use their film ticket to redeem offers and discounts from participating shops and restaurants within the town centre.

The campaign is a collaboration between the Heritage Foundation, which owns Broadway Cinema, and Letchworth BID, in the hope of boosting footfall to the town centre and help local retailers. Full details can be found at www.broadway-letchworth.com/FilmThursdays.

All of the previous COVID-19 safety measures will continue to be in place for the cinema’s reopening including socially distanced seating, staggered films times, sealed concessions and additional cleaning. Full details can be found on the website.

Cinema tickets are on sale now at www.broadway-letchworth.com.