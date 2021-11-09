Cinema honours Remembrance with screening of WWII footage

Broadway Cinema in Letchworth will be screening 1917, as well as rarely seen footage from VE Day to mark Remembrance Day - Credit: © 2019 Universal Pictures

Exclusive footage from WWII will be screened at Broadway Cinema in Letchworth to mark Remembrance Day.

The independent cinema will be having two special screenings of award-winning British war film 1917, as well as the special, rarely-seen VE Day footage.

The critically-acclaimed war movie, directed by Sam Mendes, was inspired by the stories of Mendes’ grandfather who served in World War I.

The screenings will also include a short compilation of exclusive footage from World War II provided by the East Anglian Film Archive.

Jason Valentine, venues manager at the Heritage Foundation, which runs the cinema, commented: “We hope that by putting on these special screenings visitors will be encouraged to support The Royal British Legion and its local Poppy Appeal.

"During the films, visitors will have the unique opportunity to see incredibly rare footage of VE Day which has been kindly provided to us from The East Anglian Film Archive.”

The screenings will take place on November 11 at 8.15pm, and November 14 at 2pm.