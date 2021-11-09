Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Cinema honours Remembrance with screening of WWII footage

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:28 PM November 9, 2021
Broadway Cinema in Letchworth will be screening 1917, as well as rarely seen footage from VE Day to mark Remembrance Day

Broadway Cinema in Letchworth will be screening 1917, as well as rarely seen footage from VE Day to mark Remembrance Day - Credit: © 2019 Universal Pictures

Exclusive footage from WWII will be screened at Broadway Cinema in Letchworth to mark Remembrance Day.

The independent cinema will be having two special screenings of award-winning British war film 1917, as well as the special, rarely-seen VE Day footage.

The critically-acclaimed war movie, directed by Sam Mendes, was inspired by the stories of Mendes’ grandfather who served in World War I.

The screenings will also include a short compilation of exclusive footage from World War II provided by the East Anglian Film Archive.

Jason Valentine, venues manager at the Heritage Foundation, which runs the cinema, commented: “We hope that by putting on these special screenings visitors will be encouraged to support The Royal British Legion and its local Poppy Appeal.

You may also want to watch:

"During the films, visitors will have the unique opportunity to see incredibly rare footage of VE Day which has been kindly provided to us from The East Anglian Film Archive.”

The screenings will take place on November 11 at 8.15pm, and November 14 at 2pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dad's selfless act in two-month search for missing son
  2. 2 Work begins for new science lab on former car park site
  3. 3 Jobs advertised as Stevenage M&S prepares to open
  1. 4 New trial date fixed for children's author killer charged with wife's murder
  2. 5 The ball numbers ahead of the 2021-22 FA Cup second round draw
  3. 6 Campaigners plea for council to take plunge and keep outdoor lidos open for longer
  4. 7 £12m plans drawn up to improve busy roundabout in Stevenage
  5. 8 Chicken George bans Tommy Robinson from establishment after surprise appearance
  6. 9 North East Herts MP's 'mistake' over parliamentary standards vote
  7. 10 FA Cup second round draw: Derby day beckons for St Albans City while old friend awaits Stevenage
Remembrance Day
Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Work in under way to transform the Crooked Billet in Stevenage into new restaurant, Tranquil Turtle

A sneak preview into new restaurant Tranquil Turtle

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Willian Road has been closed by police as a large tree has fallen.

Herts Live

A1(M) closed after incident near Baldock

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
There will be a fireworks display in Stevenage on Bonfire Night.

Bonfire Night

Stevenage's annual fireworks display returns on Bonfire Night

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after raping three young people

Herts Live

Teenage rapist sentenced to 10 years in prison

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon