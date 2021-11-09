Cinema honours Remembrance with screening of WWII footage
- Credit: © 2019 Universal Pictures
Exclusive footage from WWII will be screened at Broadway Cinema in Letchworth to mark Remembrance Day.
The independent cinema will be having two special screenings of award-winning British war film 1917, as well as the special, rarely-seen VE Day footage.
The critically-acclaimed war movie, directed by Sam Mendes, was inspired by the stories of Mendes’ grandfather who served in World War I.
The screenings will also include a short compilation of exclusive footage from World War II provided by the East Anglian Film Archive.
Jason Valentine, venues manager at the Heritage Foundation, which runs the cinema, commented: “We hope that by putting on these special screenings visitors will be encouraged to support The Royal British Legion and its local Poppy Appeal.
You may also want to watch:
"During the films, visitors will have the unique opportunity to see incredibly rare footage of VE Day which has been kindly provided to us from The East Anglian Film Archive.”
The screenings will take place on November 11 at 8.15pm, and November 14 at 2pm.
Most Read
- 1 Dad's selfless act in two-month search for missing son
- 2 Work begins for new science lab on former car park site
- 3 Jobs advertised as Stevenage M&S prepares to open
- 4 New trial date fixed for children's author killer charged with wife's murder
- 5 The ball numbers ahead of the 2021-22 FA Cup second round draw
- 6 Campaigners plea for council to take plunge and keep outdoor lidos open for longer
- 7 £12m plans drawn up to improve busy roundabout in Stevenage
- 8 Chicken George bans Tommy Robinson from establishment after surprise appearance
- 9 North East Herts MP's 'mistake' over parliamentary standards vote
- 10 FA Cup second round draw: Derby day beckons for St Albans City while old friend awaits Stevenage