Cinema lights up orange to support campaign to end gender-based violence
- Credit: Heritage Foundation
Broadway Cinema & Theatre in Letchworth shone in orange lights in support of a campaign to end gender-based violence and domestic abuse.
The Heritage Foundation - which owns the cinema - is showing its support for the campaign by St Albans Soroptimists International and the United Nations.
On the evening of Friday, November 26, Broadway Cinema was illuminated in orange to show solidarity with the campaign Orange The World, which started on November 25 and is followed by 16 days of action, ending on Human Rights Day, December 10.
The campaign aims to raise awareness at a local, national, and international level about violence against women and girls by lighting up the world in orange and standing with those who have experienced violence.
The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is marked every year around the world on November 25, and those at the Heritage Foundation were very keen to support the cause.
The Heritage Foundation has once again teamed up with Letchworth based company Production Plus which provided the lights to turn the cinema and theatre orange.
Stuart Sapsford, executive director of communities, culture and heritage at the foundation, commented: “We are proud to support this campaign and awareness raising in relation to the violence and abuse that many have suffered.
"Our community support work through the pandemic has highlighted the increase in domestic abuse and we have worked alongside local partners, including providing grant funding, to support the work they do in supporting victims of these crimes.”
Leading the campaign in Hertfordshire are St Albans Soroptimists International, a branch of the global women’s organisation who work to transform the lives of women.
They have reached out to the community and asked businesses and individuals to light up ‘orange’ and display posters. During the campaign they will be raising funds for Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline and St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge.
For more information on how to donate or to get involved with the campaign go to sigbi.org/st-albans-and-district/2021/orange21.