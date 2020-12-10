Broadway cinema set for reopening with introduction of ‘Film Thursday’ offers

Published: 12:01 PM December 10, 2020 Updated: 5:27 PM December 15, 2020

National Theatre’s production of War Horse will be screened at Letchworth's Broadway Cinema as part of its fundraising for the Royal British Legion. Picture: Courtesy of Broadway Cinema - Credit: Archant

Letchworth’s Broadway cinema is set to reopen tomorrow, and has teamed up with the Business Improvement District to bring you bumper deals at independent restaurants on ‘Film Thursdays’.

The cinema has a line up of Christmas movies and blockbusters, as well as a series of war films to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

In November, the cinema was forced to close in line with the national lockdown and was unable to run its annual fundraising activities to support the Poppy Appeal.

Now the team are getting ready to show their support by screening the award-winning Dunkirk, documentary They Shall Not Grow Old and National Theatre’s production of War Horse.

Each screening will also include a short compilation of archived footage marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day, which has been given to Broadway Cinema by The East Anglian Film Archive.

You may also want to watch:

Michael Lewis, community fundraiser for the Royal British Legion, said: “We are really grateful to the Heritage Foundation for encouraging the public to support the Poppy Appeal beyond November by screening these very special films and unique VE Day footage. It’s wonderful that people can return to the cinema safely and continue to support the Royal British Legion.”

“Every penny makes a difference to the lives of our Armed Forces community.”

An initiative by the Letchworth BID means that when Broadway customers purchase a ticket to see a movie on a Thursday, they will be able to access special discounts and offers from retailers, restaurants and businesses within the town.

Anyone who attends a film on a Thursday at Broadway Cinema will simply need to show their cinema ticket to a participating retailer to redeem their discount or offer.

Broadway is currently operating a paperless ticket system so tickets will be shown via phones or tablets, or the customer can print their own ticket.

Each retailer taking part will decide what discount or offer the cinema customers will receive. For example, 10 per cent off, £5 off or a free starter, side order or glass of wine.

A full list of participating retailers along with their offer will be shown on Broadway Cinema and Letchworth BID’s websites.

This incentive will run until the end of January 2021 and aims to boost business, trade and footfall to Letchworth town centre.

The Royal British Legion films will be screened from December 13 to 19. Tickets are on sale now at www.broadway-letchworth.com.