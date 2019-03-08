WATCH: CCTV released following burglary in Letchworth

Detectives have released CCTV footage in connection with a Letchworth burglary on Wednesday.

Shortly after 11am on Wednesday, 26 June, a property in Broadway was broken into and items of jewellery were taken.

CCTV footage of a man has been published on North Herts Police's YouTube account.

Detectives investigating the burglary would like to identify the man as part of their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact the North Herts Local Crime Unit by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/57713/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat, which can be launched here.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.