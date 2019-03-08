Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

WATCH: CCTV released following burglary in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 14:43 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 28 June 2019

Detectives have released CCTV footage in connection with a Letchworth burglary on Wednesday.

Shortly after 11am on Wednesday, 26 June, a property in Broadway was broken into and items of jewellery were taken.

You may also want to watch:

CCTV footage of a man has been published on North Herts Police's YouTube account.

Detectives investigating the burglary would like to identify the man as part of their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact the North Herts Local Crime Unit by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/57713/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat, which can be launched here.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Witness appeal launched after boy seriously injured in Stevenage crash

Air ambulance over incident in Stevenage.

Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaurant with £500k renovation

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar

Boy remains in serious condition following Stevenage crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance before landing in Stevenage. Picture: The_real_gj

Man rescued from roof of three storey property in Hitchin

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service responding to reports a man was on a roof in Hitchin. Picture: Terry Hope

Police appeal after girl punched in the face at Letchworth bus stop

Police wish to speak to the girl pictured in connection with an assault where a 17-year-old girl was punched in the face in Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Witness appeal launched after boy seriously injured in Stevenage crash

Air ambulance over incident in Stevenage.

Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaurant with £500k renovation

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar

Boy remains in serious condition following Stevenage crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance before landing in Stevenage. Picture: The_real_gj

Man rescued from roof of three storey property in Hitchin

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service responding to reports a man was on a roof in Hitchin. Picture: Terry Hope

Police appeal after girl punched in the face at Letchworth bus stop

Police wish to speak to the girl pictured in connection with an assault where a 17-year-old girl was punched in the face in Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the The Comet

WATCH: CCTV released following burglary in Letchworth

Holwell’s beloved festival still on despite nearby roadworks

Holwell's annual Scarecrow Festival will run as normal next weekend. Picture: Nigel Eaton

Holwell artist to brave the open sea for charity

Nick Harrison Jones will be swimming to the Isle of Wight in July. Picture: Nick Harrison Jones

Donation of laptops to Stevenage charity helps boost job skills for young deaf adults

Care Vending Services' director of operations Simon Kitchen, chief executive of Phoenix Jane Shann and Care Vending Services' managing director Daniel Turner with some of the deaf young adults who have benefitted from the laptops. Picture courtesy of Jane Shann.

Campaigner slams lack of A505 action

The A505 Slip End junction where PC Greig Langdon was involved in a crash. Picture: Harry Hubbard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists