'There's no such thing as designer skin' - British Naturism chair bares all ahead of nude swim in Letchworth

Published: 5:28 PM August 11, 2021

A naturist swim is set to take place in Letchworth this weekend - and more than half the tickets have already been sold.

Organisers British Naturists will hold the clothing-free swim at the pool on Saturday evening from 6.30pm to 9pm.

The event is open to both British Naturist members and non-members alike.

Chairman of the eastern region, Robert Finney, told the Comet about the appeal of naturism, and why he thinks swims like these have become more popular.

"It's one of those subjects that most people don't talk about," he said. "But there seems to have been more of an interest in it particularly in the last 15 or 16 months.

"I think it's because of two things. People are spending more time at home and not out and about, but also people may be re-evaluating their views of what actually matters and what doesn't.

"It's so liberating and much nicer to swim without any swimwear. But you also find when you strip people of their clothes they become much friendlier.

"There's no such thing as designer skin. You don't know who's a high court judge and who's a down and out.

"I've found often women become more enthusiastic and I think it's because the pressure on women to look right, and be right is many times greater than it is for men.

"If you're going to be a nudist you accept people for what they are. I believe it's 95 per cent a state of mind and then it's physically taking your clothes off."

Robert, who is from Stevenage, said if this year's event is a success then they will return for another event next year.

"We wanted to have a couple of swims this summer, because of COVID stopping previous events. We booked Peterborough in June which was a sell out, so decided to book Letchworth.

"Last we checked, 52 out of a maximum of 100 tickets had been sold. We find that swims tend to attract people from various backgrounds.

"We know there are usually some members, some people who have done things like this before on holiday abroad, but never in this country, and some who have never done it at all and just decided to give it a go."

To find out more, or to book your ticket, go to https://www.bn.org.uk/calendar/event/6291-letchworth-outdoor-pool/