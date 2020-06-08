Baldock looks to the future as fightback against coronavirus begins

Baldock Coronavirus Support Group wants to get the town centre back up and running. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

As lockdown is gradually eased and businesses reopen, a group of dedicated volunteers in Baldock have their sights set on ‘bringing Baldock back’ from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founding members of the Baldock Coronavirus Support Group. Picture: BCSG Founding members of the Baldock Coronavirus Support Group. Picture: BCSG

Bringing Baldock Back is the latest initiative from the Baldock Coronavirus Support Group, an alliance of over 160 volunteers who have been working to support struggling residents during lockdown.

Originally formed at the end of March, BCSG have been working in partnership with key members from local organisations, county and district councils, to deliver food packages, medicines and advice to vulnerable Baldock residents.

While this service will continue, the group is now focusing on its second phase – safeguarding the future of Baldock, and helping businesses back from the brink.

The BCSG has announced a £50,000 Baldock ‘future’s fund’ – which will be partially crowdfunded – to help struggling businesses recover from the financial blow of the pandemic.

Founder and BCSG steering group leader, Vivienne Reed, said: “As the virus has evolved, we have transitioned from phase one of our mission – helping the vulnerable with basic essentials – to our second phase.

“We have identified a huge number of people in the town who are suffering from financial hardship, particularly in the 30s and 40s age bracket, and businesses who fell between the stools of government grants.

“Bringing Baldock Back is about looking forward. It’s about helping these businesses get back on their feet. As well as financial support, we’re offering personal advice and tutorials.

“Many people in the town are facing reduancies, or are having to retrain for the first time in their careers. We will be offering skills audits, mentorships, and CV and interviewing advice, to help those in the world of work.

“We are looking very much into the future, and looking at what we can do to get our incredible town back on its feet.”

To donate to the Baldock future’s fund – which has so far raised more than £3,000 – visit the justgiving page.

BCSG are still publishing a regular newsletter with all the latest information on the group’s initiatives, as well as interviews with Baldock businesses.

Visit the BCSG Facebook page for more information, or call their official phoneline on 01462 892838.