New bridal boutique opens in Hitchin

Published: 12:00 PM June 7, 2021

A new bridal store, 'Bridal House', has opened in Hitchin - the latest shop to have been opened by Letchworth-based Garden House Hospice Care.

Bridal House opened on Friday last week, and is located above Vintage House in Churchgate.

L-R: CEO of Garden House Sue Plummer, Bridal House manager Jenni Defalco, Hitchin MP Bim Afolami and hospice income generator Carla Pilsworth - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

The bridal boutique offers a personal experience to browse a vast collection of second-hand occasion wear with garments to suit all shapes and styles for brides, bridesmaids, mothers of the bride and more.

Jenni Defalco is the manager at Bridal House: “I have a passion for vintage clothes and it’s always been a dream of mine to open a bridal boutique as part of our hospice charity shop.

"The dresses we have in-store are stunning, they are all individual and we’re so pleased to be giving them a second lease of life at amazing value for money.

"We value the importance of sustainable shopping and cannot wait to welcome new brides into our shops to find ‘the one'."

The coronavirus pandemic has put huge financial pressure on Garden House Hospice Care. With their shops closed and fundraising events cancelled throughout lockdown, they were losing £25,000 a week in vital charitable income.

The opening of Bridal House is a sign of brighter days on the horizon for both charities and the wedding industry.

Many couples have had no choice but to cancel or postpone weddings due to heavy restrictions on their big days.

Erica Willoughby-Smith, owner of Unique Rebels Union, comments: "There has definitely been a rise over the years of people investing in preloved and vintage wedding outfits.

"Not only are they seeing it as a purse-friendly, sustainable option, they are also seeing it as an opportunity to find something really unique for their wedding day. So rather than someone's once-loved treasure being stuck in a loft gathering dust, these dresses continue to be treasured, repurposed and enjoyed"

Director of income generation at the hospice, Carla Pilsworth, added: “Sustainable shopping is something we’re really passionate about.

"We have 12 shops across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire all offering something different. This is our first pre-loved wedding dress shop and it’s something really exciting to bring to the Hitchin high street.”

Earlier this year, the hospice also opened Junior House, a children's store, at The Oval in Stevenage.

To book your private appointment, call the Bridal House team on 01462 558082.