Advanced search

Poll

How are you feeling on Brexit Day? Vote in our poll

PUBLISHED: 12:09 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 31 January 2020

Brexit Day is here after more than three years have passed since the UK voted to leave the EU. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Brexit Day is here after more than three years have passed since the UK voted to leave the EU. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

With the UK preparing to leave the European Union this evening, we've made a poll to see what readers think of our departure.

More than three years have passed since the June 2016 referendum which saw 52 per cent of those polled vote to leave the EU.

But come 11pm this evening, the UK will no longer be a part of the EU or its political institutions, after 47 years of membership. The UK will remain part of the EU customs union and in the single market until the transition period ends on December 31.

Here's how our local authority areas voted in the 2016 referendum:

Central Bedfordshire - Leave 89,134 (56.1 per cent) Remain 69,670 (43.9 per cent)

You may also want to watch:

Hertsmere - Leave 28,532 (50.8 per cent) Remain 27,593 (49.2 per cent)

North Hertfordshire - Leave 35,438 (45.6 per cent) Remain 42,234 (54.4 per cent)

South Cambridgeshire - Leave 37,061 (39.8 per cent) Remain 56,128 (60.2 per cent)

St Albans district - Leave 32,237 (37.3 per cent) Remain 54,208 (62.7 per cent)

Stevenage - Leave 27,126 (59.2 per cent) Remain 18,659 (40.8 per cent)

Welwyn Hatfield - Leave 31,060 (53 per cent) Remain 27,550 (47 per cent)

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver crashes into Stevenage roundabout after suffering medical episode at the wheel

Police have been called to Broadhall Way roundabout in Stevenage following a crash. Picture: Archant

Have you seen this wanted man from Stevenage?

Bryan Field from Stevenage is wanted by police for a number of offences, including theft and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Herts police

Letchworth family in urgent plea to save 200 guinea pigs

Jane Evans and her family have been told they have four weeks to close down their Letchworth guinea pig sanctuary. Picture: Jane Evans

A big house and BMW to homelessness – how Stevenage Haven saved Gary’s life

Staff at Stevenage Haven. Picture: Jacob Savill

Stevenage Old Town parking permits – the nine roads affected if plans go ahead

The council proposes to bring in parking permits for crowded residential roads in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Andy Prior

Most Read

Driver crashes into Stevenage roundabout after suffering medical episode at the wheel

Police have been called to Broadhall Way roundabout in Stevenage following a crash. Picture: Archant

Have you seen this wanted man from Stevenage?

Bryan Field from Stevenage is wanted by police for a number of offences, including theft and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Herts police

Letchworth family in urgent plea to save 200 guinea pigs

Jane Evans and her family have been told they have four weeks to close down their Letchworth guinea pig sanctuary. Picture: Jane Evans

A big house and BMW to homelessness – how Stevenage Haven saved Gary’s life

Staff at Stevenage Haven. Picture: Jacob Savill

Stevenage Old Town parking permits – the nine roads affected if plans go ahead

The council proposes to bring in parking permits for crowded residential roads in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Andy Prior

Latest from the The Comet

How are you feeling on Brexit Day? Vote in our poll

Brexit Day is here after more than three years have passed since the UK voted to leave the EU. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Central Bedfordshire could soon host UK’s fastest broadband

The UK's fastest broadband could be on its way to Shefford, Henlow and Clifton. Picture: Archant

Stevenage boy, six, expelled from school just weeks after autism diagnosis

Lenni Piper was expelled from Martins Wood Primary School in Stevenage just weeks after being diagnosed with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Picture: Pexels.

Meeting highlights impact of Brexit on social care in Hertfordshire

St Albans Health and Wellbeing Partnership discussed the impact of Brexit on social care in Hertfordshire. Picture: University of Hertfordshire

Letchworth family in urgent plea to save 200 guinea pigs

Jane Evans and her family have been told they have four weeks to close down their Letchworth guinea pig sanctuary. Picture: Jane Evans
Drive 24