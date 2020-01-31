Poll

How are you feeling on Brexit Day? Vote in our poll

Brexit Day is here after more than three years have passed since the UK voted to leave the EU. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA PA Wire/PA Images

With the UK preparing to leave the European Union this evening, we've made a poll to see what readers think of our departure.

More than three years have passed since the June 2016 referendum which saw 52 per cent of those polled vote to leave the EU.

But come 11pm this evening, the UK will no longer be a part of the EU or its political institutions, after 47 years of membership. The UK will remain part of the EU customs union and in the single market until the transition period ends on December 31.

Here's how our local authority areas voted in the 2016 referendum:

Central Bedfordshire - Leave 89,134 (56.1 per cent) Remain 69,670 (43.9 per cent)

Hertsmere - Leave 28,532 (50.8 per cent) Remain 27,593 (49.2 per cent)

North Hertfordshire - Leave 35,438 (45.6 per cent) Remain 42,234 (54.4 per cent)

South Cambridgeshire - Leave 37,061 (39.8 per cent) Remain 56,128 (60.2 per cent)

St Albans district - Leave 32,237 (37.3 per cent) Remain 54,208 (62.7 per cent)

Stevenage - Leave 27,126 (59.2 per cent) Remain 18,659 (40.8 per cent)

Welwyn Hatfield - Leave 31,060 (53 per cent) Remain 27,550 (47 per cent)