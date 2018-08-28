Advanced search

Brexit: 74 per cent in favour of remaining in the EU in snap Hitchin poll

PUBLISHED: 15:18 07 January 2019

North Herts for Europe campaign group during their action day. Picture: Richard Scott

North Herts for Europe campaigning group held an action day in Hitchin town centre on Saturday, surveying residents on their Brexit opinions.

A team of 13 volunteers gathered in Market Place for an hour-and-a-half, allowing people to vote on their preferred outcome.

The campaigners’ ‘Brexitometer’ saw 74 per cent in favour of staying in the EU, while 16 per cent wanted to leave with no deal.

A further eight per cent responded with ‘don’t know’, and only two per cent expressed support for Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal.

The group also managed to recruit 45 new members.

Interim chair Richard Scott said: “We have an experienced team of local volunteers already mobilised, and would like you to join us to create the maximum impact for the People’s Vote campaign.”

North Herts for Europe also held an action day in Harpenden on the same afternoon.

