Stotfold daughter set to welcome all to afternoon tea for breast cancer cause

Lisa is set to host her first afternoon tea in aid of Breast Cancer Care after her mum Lynn was diagnosed twice. Picture: Courtesy of Lisa Lyon Archant

A Stotfold woman is set to host her first afternoon tea charity event in support of Breast Cancer Care after her mum was diagnosed with the disease for the second time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lisa Lyon has organised the event at The Greenacre Centre in Valerian Way to raise money for the charity, which funds research and support for people affected by breast cancer.

The 47-year-old said: "My mum was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1998 and again in 2017. In 2017, she was living Canada and, although the surgical team were amazing, the aftercare and post-operative support was very limited.

"I flew over to care for both her and my stepdad. We took her into hospital on the morning of her surgery, she had her mastectomy at lunchtime and was discharged from hospital at 4pm the same day."

Lisa's mum Lynn had a surgical drain in, as well as 37 staples and faced an hour and 20-minute car journey home shortly after her surgery.

The lack of district nurses meant that Lisa cared for her mum during her recovery, which included emptying the surgerical drain three times a day and recording the amount of fluid each time.

You may also want to watch:

"The GP surgery was a 30-minute drive away, and if we had any queries or concerns we had to ring the hospital," she said.

"I was lucky in the fact that I had some care experience and that I had been in a position I could fly over to look after them both.

"Neither of them really knew what to expect and it hit them both emotionally, too. When I see the support and advice given here in the UK by Breast Cancer Care, I think my mum and step-dad would have benefited greatly from this.

"It's vital we help such charities and is one of the reasons why I am hosting an afternoon tea to raise money for Breast Cancer Care."

As a result of the level of support offered to Breast Cancer Care, Lisa's mum and step dad have now returned to live in the UK.

Lynn continues to take medication and attends her annual mammogram appointment.

Lisa added: "We'd love locals to join us for some delicious scones, sandwiches and cakes. There will also be games and competitions too so there's something for everyone."

The afternoon tea will be held on Saturday between 3pm and 6pm.