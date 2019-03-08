Who is your MP backing to become the next Prime Minister?

Sir Oliver Heald, MP for North East Herts, is also siding with Jeremy Hunt. He tweeted: "Glad to see Jeremy Hunt making real progress in the leadership process."

MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, Bim Afolami, is backing Matt Hancock for Prime Minister. He says the country needs a leader with a plan and one who can move Britain beyond Brexit.

Stephen McPartland, MP for Stevenage, was the last of our MPs to declare. He said that after listening to local people and all the candidates, he will be supporting Boris Johnson. "He is the only candidate who can both deliver Brexit on time and unite our great country once more," he tweeted.

Conservative MPs have been secretly voting for their new leader today. Only those who receive 17 or more votes will progress to the next round of the contest.

The candidates that have been eliminated are Andrea Leadsom, Esther McVey and Mark Harper, meaning your MPs's candidates are still in the race.

In the coming weeks, the final two candidates with the most support will go head to head for the keys to Number 10.