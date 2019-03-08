Advanced search

Who is your MP backing to become the next Prime Minister?

PUBLISHED: 13:14 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 13 June 2019

Boris Johnson during the launch of his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister at the Sky Loft, Millbank Tower, Westminster.

Boris Johnson during the launch of his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister at the Sky Loft, Millbank Tower, Westminster.

PA Wire/PA Images

Across the Herts and Beds region, your Conservative MPs have been backing different candidates who are all vying to become the next party leader and Prime Minister.

Sir Oliver Heald, MP for North East Herts, is also siding with Jeremy Hunt. He tweeted: "Glad to see Jeremy Hunt making real progress in the leadership process."

MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, Bim Afolami, is backing Matt Hancock for Prime Minister. He says the country needs a leader with a plan and one who can move Britain beyond Brexit.

Stephen McPartland, MP for Stevenage, was the last of our MPs to declare. He said that after listening to local people and all the candidates, he will be supporting Boris Johnson. "He is the only candidate who can both deliver Brexit on time and unite our great country once more," he tweeted.

Conservative MPs have been secretly voting for their new leader today. Only those who receive 17 or more votes will progress to the next round of the contest.

The candidates that have been eliminated are Andrea Leadsom, Esther McVey and Mark Harper, meaning your MPs's candidates are still in the race.

In the coming weeks, the final two candidates with the most support will go head to head for the keys to Number 10.

Most Read

A1(M) southbound closed between Junction 8 and 9 after pedestrian hit by car

The A1(M) southbound between Junction 8 and 9 is closed after an RTC. Picture: Archant

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Stevenage man jailed after town centre knife incident

The incident occurred near Tesco in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage Day 2019: 'Biggest and best yet' for diamond anniversary

Stevenage Day 2019 brought out plenty of smiles. Picture: Karyn Haddon

