Variety of events in Stevenage and Hatfield marking 25 years of Carers Week

PUBLISHED: 12:02 08 June 2019

Carers Week is a national initiative running from 10-16 June

Pablo_K

As Carers Week kicks off on Monday Herts-based care workers are being invited to a wide range of free events across the county.

The events are being hosted by charity Carers in Hertfordshire and will take place across Stevenage and Hatfield.

The theme of this year's Carers Week is 'Getting Carers Connected,' marking 25 years since Carers Week began.

A main event taking place in Stevenage will be a fundraising walk for Carers UK on Saturday, June 15 at Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage.

Mayor Simon Speller and Iain Macbeath, director of Hertfordshire County Council's Adult Care Services, will lead walkers off at 11.30am.

Carers in Herts policy and engagement manager Roma Mills said: "Carers Week helps highlight the important role carers play.

"It's an opportunity to build on our work connecting carers with each other so they don't feel isolated."

There will be a range of events, providing an opportunity for carers meet their peers, learn about available support or take a break from caring.

Herts' unpaid carers can enjoy a drop-in Pamper and Fitness event at Ingleheim Suite, Stevenage on Tuesday, June 11.

During this event there will also be fitness sessions run by Stevenage Leisure Ltd.

Alternatively, an information event will be hosted in Hatfield and Carers' Discount Cards will be available at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, both on Thursday, June 13.

Carers can be a vulnerable group, and there have been concerns over their health needs and mental health - which led to the 'Getting Carers Connected' theme.

Carers in Hertfordshire is a national charity for unpaid carers who look after their friends, neighbours or relatives.

The charity was formed in 1995 by carers as a source of support, advice and information.

Carers week is a national awareness week aiming to raise the profile of carers. In the UK, it is estimated that there are 6.5 million full and part-time carers.

Any volunteering or fundraising efforts for Carers in Hertfordshire are being encouraged by the charity.

For more information about Carers Week, call 01992 586969 or visit carersinherts.org.uk.

