Two Letchworth business premises damaged in overnight break-in

Two businesses in Letchworth have been targeted by burglars, with damage caused to both premises.

We're devastated to hear that several of our tenants in The Wynd have been broken into overnight. Life is so tough... Posted by Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation on Thursday, 22 October 2020

Vegan eatery Vutie Beets and dress agency The Secret Wardrobe, both in the Wynd, were broken into on Wednesday night.

Police were called just before 9am yesterday to reports of the break-in at Vutie Beets Café.

Nothing was taken, though damage was caused to the back entrance of the property.

Officers were later called at around 10.30am to reports of a break-in at The Secret Wardrobe.

It is not known at this time whether anything was stolen, but significant damage was caused to the store in order for the offenders to gain entry.

Anyone with information relating to either of these incidents is asked to report it online at herts.police.uk/report or call 101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org.