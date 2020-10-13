Advanced search

Cash and iPads stolen during break-in at family-run Stevenage restaurant

PUBLISHED: 07:30 14 October 2020

A family-run business in the heart of Stevenage Old Town has been burgled, with cash and iPads stolen and damage caused to the property.

Police were called at about 12 noon on Monday to a report of a burglary at el bar de tapas in Middle Row.

The thief, or thieves, broke into the property sometime between 10pm on Sunday and 11.45am on Monday.

Cash and iPads were stolen, and damage was caused to the front and rear entrance of the property.

Officers are investigating and ask that anyone with information calls 101 quoting crime reference number 41/82072/20.

A message on the tapas bar’s Facebook page says: “We are saddened to say that someone broke into our little family restaurant and stole from us and caused some damage along the way.

“If you have any information, or live nearby and have any CCTV or dashcam footage that could be useful, then please get in touch.”

