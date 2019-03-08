Ding Ding! Bike Week encourages Stevenage to get out on two wheels

A snapshot from Cycling UK Stevenage's starter rides. Picture: Jim Brown Archant

Cycling UK Stevenage is encouraging residents to join some of the events for Bike Week, which runs until Sunday.

Cyclists of all shapes and sizes will be gearing up for a fun week of events. Picture: Jim Brown Cyclists of all shapes and sizes will be gearing up for a fun week of events. Picture: Jim Brown

The club has been busy organising nine events, which include a barbecue, Teddy Bear picnic, an evening cycle and 50-mile endurance ride.

The cyclists will make good use of the 27 miles of cyclepaths that were built during the town's inception.

Tina Walker, an organiser for Cycling UK Stevenage, sees Bike Week as a great chance to spread cycling to the general public.

She told the Comet: "Our club is a really friendly, mixed group of all ages. For Bike Week, we offer an amazing range of rides."

The remaining events are as follows:

- Bicycle Barbecue. Wednesday, June 12, Old Town. 7.15pm. Requires booking ahead of time.

- Ickleford evening ride, Thursday, June 13, Old Town 7.15pm.

- Friday Fling, Friday, June 14, Old Town, 7.15pm.

- Saturday starter, Saturday, June 15, to Tewin. Fairland Valley Park, 2pm.

- Stevenage Circular Cycle, Sunday, June 16, Fairlands Valley Park 10am. Advance entries £10. On the day £15

For more information about Cycling UK Stevenage and to enter the events in advance, visit stevenagectc.org.uk.