Hitchin residents’ rage at fly-tipping hot spot during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:31 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 17 April 2020

Fly-tipping on the corner of Brampton Park Road, Hitchin. Picture: Alan Rhind

Hitchin residents have taken to social media after seeing their private land become a fly-tipping hot spot during the coronavirus lockdown.

A community of residents on Brampton Park Road, near Westmill, have voiced their anger after seeing private driveways become a dumping ground for refuse.

One resident, Elizabeth Evans, told The Comet: “We have a very lovely set of locals on Brampton Park Road. We care about our little community, but just recently, and during lockdown, the corner of our road has become a fly-tipping hot spot.

“Unfortunately it is private land so the council is unable do anything about it, but all residents have emailed the landlord owning the land. As the government announced only a couple of days ago, fly tipping has increased dramatically.

Elizabeth added: “We are a tight knit community of folk who love where we live, but the recent dumping of rubbish by a lazy few reveals an ugly side to the lockdown we are all enduring.”

