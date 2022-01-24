Two boys arrested after police helicopter search

The police helicopter was up over Stevenage on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and being in possession of an imitation firearm.

Police were called at 3.45pm on Sunday to reports that two people had allegedly been spotted in possession of a weapon on Canterbury Way in Stevenage.

Officers attended and a search of the area was carried out, including the use of the police helicopter.

Two teenage boys were subsequently detained and arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an imitation firearm, believed to be a BB gun.

They were then further arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, in connection with an incident which had occurred just after 8pm the previous day (Saturday).

A delivery driver had reportedly been threatened and told to hand over items, which he refused. A search of the area had been conducted, with assistance from the police helicopter, but the suspects were not located at the time.

The boys, aged 17 and 13, have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.