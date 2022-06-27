An 11-year-old boy has been left with "serious injuries" following a crash between an e-scooter and a car.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.15pm yesterday (Sunday, June 26).

The boy is believed to have been riding an e-scooter in the area of Dickens Boulevard, Fairfield - near Stotfold - when he was involved in a crash with a blue Seat Ibiza.

The youngster was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene of the incident, to assist officers with their enquiries.

Sergeant Timothy Davies, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Roads Policing Unit, said: "I'd like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or either the vehicle or e-scooter in the moments leading up to the collision.

"In particular I'd like to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV/doorbell footage."

Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 360 of June 26.