The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

11-year-old boy 'seriously injured' after e-scooter and car crash

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 12:42 PM June 27, 2022
Dickens Boulevard, with houses and pavement either side.

The boy, riding an e-scooter, crashed with a blue Seat Ibiza. - Credit: Google Maps

An 11-year-old boy has been left with "serious injuries" following a crash between an e-scooter and a car.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.15pm yesterday (Sunday, June 26).

The boy is believed to have been riding an e-scooter in the area of Dickens Boulevard, Fairfield - near Stotfold - when he was involved in a crash with a blue Seat Ibiza.

The youngster was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene of the incident, to assist officers with their enquiries.

Sergeant Timothy Davies, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Roads Policing Unit, said: "I'd like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or either the vehicle or e-scooter in the moments leading up to the collision.

"In particular I'd like to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV/doorbell footage."

Most Read

  1. 1 11-year-old boy 'seriously injured' after e-scooter and car crash
  2. 2 Weston fraudster given jail time after scamming council out of £700,000
  3. 3 Licence review for Hitchin's Chicken George after neighbour complaint
  1. 4 Programme of one-off summer workshops at The Settlement
  2. 5 'He lives on in the hearts of those who knew him' - hundreds pay respects to Kajetan at moving mass
  3. 6 Crowds gather to mark Armed Forces Day in Letchworth
  4. 7 Bid to find living kidney transplant donor for Hitchin girl
  5. 8 Decision on controversial Lord Lister application deferred
  6. 9 Herts police officers shared rape 'jokes' and bestiality porn on WhatsApp
  7. 10 Stevenage woman, 52, accused of wounding 91-year-old in her own home

Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 360 of June 26.

Bedfordshire Police
Stotfold News

Don't Miss

Outside Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School in Stevenage

Education News

Stevenage school in 'area of huge deprivation' wins national award

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Seating area outside Cinnabar in Stevenage High Street

Stevenage Borough Council

Permanent parking loss if outdoor seating plans approved

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Kajetan Migdal

Funeral mass for beloved Kajetan Migdal to take place in Letchworth

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Kajetan Migdal and a tree planted in his memory

Touching tribute to teenager killed in Stevenage

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon