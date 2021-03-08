Boxing promoter Frank Warren praises Stevenage's Lister Hospital staff after COVID-19 battle

Published: 2:37 PM March 8, 2021 Updated: 3:26 PM March 8, 2021

Boxing promoter Frank Warren has thanked the "brave and fantastic" staff at Stevenage's Lister Hospital for their care and hard work in helping him recover from COVID-19.

Frank, who promotes top level boxers including heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, spent eight days as an inpatient at Lister as he battled to overcome the virus.

He has nothing but praise for the care he received at the hospital. In a message directed at Lister staff, he said: "I just want to thank everybody who works there for their kindness, for their care, for their hard work in helping me recover and get home. Without you, who knows what would have happened.

"You are all very brave and fantastic people. You put your own health and welfare on the line every day to help your fellow human beings. You work unearthly hours, diligently, for the wellbeing of us all.

"I, for one, am truly grateful that I am still here, so thank you. You're quite simply the best and I genuinely mean that from the bottom of my heart, for all you have done for me, and for my fellow patients who were in the hospital."

You may also want to watch:

Frank also widened his praise to the other three hospitals run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust - the New QEII in Welwyn Garden City, Hertford County Hospital and Mount Vernon Cancer Centre in Northwood.

He said: "I want to put a big thanks out to the East and North Herts NHS Trust. The staff are obviously working under difficult circumstances with the COVID problem. It's just marvellous what you do for us all. I can assure you that everybody is truly grateful for all your efforts and all your true professionalism helping us all."

A spokesman for Lister said: "It's great to see you back home Frank."

Many people have offered to support the NHS Trust's healthcare professionals with donations of food or other items. While these offers are appreciated, the NHS Trust needs to ensure it is complying with the appropriate guidelines to keep both donors and staff safe. Please email any offers of goods or services to charity.enh-tr@nhs.net and a member of the team will be in touch.