Fundraiser takes on world champion boxer to support foodbank

Rob Gainsborough (right) took on a charity boxing match against champion Glenn Catley to raise money for Letchworth Foodbank - Credit: Supplied

A keen fundraiser took on a sponsored boxing match against a world champion to support Letchworth Foodbank in the run up to Christmas.

Each year, Rob Gainsborough and his team at STS Tyre Pros raises money for a different foodbank run by the Trussell Trust.

Last year's fundraiser was a huge success, and saw the group donate a record-breaking 3.03 tonnes of food - the largest single food donation in the UK.

To up the stakes this year, Rob challenged former champion Glenn Catley to a sponsored boxing match, which took place in Rob's home town of Norwich.

Rob said: "I got in touch with some people on Facebook and asked if boxers would take part.

"I thought it would inspire people to donate to see me get beaten up."

Glenn, who became Bristol's first world champion in the Super Middleweight Title in May 2000, apparently "jumped at the chance" to come out of retirement and take part in the match.

The match took place in front of around 700 people, with Glenn hoping to add to his impressive record of 22 knock outs from 29 wins.

Rob said: "They stuck us in the middle of a fight night.

"It was painful. He went easy-ish on me but I still ended up with a swollen nose, a black eye and various aches and pains. I ranked up a few injuries but I'm all recovered now.

"He won but it was an exhibition match so there was no judge, but there was a clear winner.

"I did manage to land a few punches but it was a pleasure to share a ring with him for a worthy cause."

Rob thanked Glenn for being a good sport and agreeing to the fight, saying: "Hats off to him for agreeing to take part.

"How many people can say they've boxed with a champion?"

The team raised around £5,000 in the build up to the fight and £2,000 on the night.

All the money raised will go towards Letchworth Foodbank, which is based at St Paul's Church Office in Pixmore Way.

STS Tyre Pros will donate the most needed items as recommended by the foodbank, and they will be delivered in time to get it to those most in need before Christmas - which Rob said is "well worth getting beaten up for".

To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/foodbank-appeal-2021-charity-boxing-match