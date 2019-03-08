More than £900 raised for Letchworth hospice at Holwell Scarecrow Festival
PUBLISHED: 14:23 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 09 July 2019
Archant
Despite earlier scares that the event would be affected by roadworks, Holwell's beloved Scarecrow Festival was a roaring success.
More than 300 people showed up for Saturday's event, and collectively they raised £974 for Letchworth's Garden House Hospice.
There was a fantastic range of scarecrows on offer - with Boris Johnson, Harry Potter, tributes to D-Day landings and even a Lewis Hamilton replica on display.
The village's best scarecrows were recognised with prizes, which were provided by Meadow Farm, Growing Strong Nursery, Lawton Farm Shop and Peaceful Spaces Garden Design.
Mick Kelly won with his display of a smiling scarecrow waving to the crowds atop a huge tractor.
Vikki Murray came in second with a colourful mermaid and Martin and Bernice Thurlow came third with an alien display.
Nigel Eaton, the event's organiser, described it as "a really fun weekend."
"There was a fantastic buzz around the village," he added.