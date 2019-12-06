Future of Hitchin Boots branch under review

Hitchin's Boots Pharmacy is currently under review, the chain has confirmed. Picture: Google Archant

A Boots branch in Hitchin may be at risk of closure, as the chain confirms it is currently reviewing the store due to "challenging market conditions in the UK".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Staff at Boots Pharmacy in Hitchin's Queen Street have been made aware that the store is currently under review, although a closure has not been confirmed.

A Boots UK spokesman told the Comet: "We can confirm that we're currently reviewing our store in Hitchin, but no plans have been confirmed yet.

"As a business with a large estate, we continually review our store locations to make sure they are where our customers need us most, particularly in light of the challenging market conditions in the UK."