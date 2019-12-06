Advanced search

Future of Hitchin Boots branch under review

PUBLISHED: 11:06 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 06 December 2019

Hitchin's Boots Pharmacy is currently under review, the chain has confirmed. Picture: Google

Hitchin's Boots Pharmacy is currently under review, the chain has confirmed. Picture: Google

Archant

A Boots branch in Hitchin may be at risk of closure, as the chain confirms it is currently reviewing the store due to "challenging market conditions in the UK".

You may also want to watch:

Staff at Boots Pharmacy in Hitchin's Queen Street have been made aware that the store is currently under review, although a closure has not been confirmed.

A Boots UK spokesman told the Comet: "We can confirm that we're currently reviewing our store in Hitchin, but no plans have been confirmed yet.

"As a business with a large estate, we continually review our store locations to make sure they are where our customers need us most, particularly in light of the challenging market conditions in the UK."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage drug dealer jailed after police investigation brings down gang ‘with national reach’

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Plans to turn Stevenage hotel into addiction rehab centre sparks concern

There is a proposal to turn the Abbington Hotel on Stevenage's Hitchin Road into a residential rehabilitation centre for addicts. Picture: Daniel Wilson

Concerns grow for missing 41-year-old woman from Stevenage

Police are appealing for help to find missing 41-year-old Martine Blair from Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Conservative candidates not in attendance at Stevenage hustings

Parliamentary candidates for Stevenage and Hitchin and Harpenden, met to debate at the Great Ashby Community Centre on Sunday. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Stevenage drug dealer jailed after police investigation brings down gang ‘with national reach’

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Plans to turn Stevenage hotel into addiction rehab centre sparks concern

There is a proposal to turn the Abbington Hotel on Stevenage's Hitchin Road into a residential rehabilitation centre for addicts. Picture: Daniel Wilson

Concerns grow for missing 41-year-old woman from Stevenage

Police are appealing for help to find missing 41-year-old Martine Blair from Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Conservative candidates not in attendance at Stevenage hustings

Parliamentary candidates for Stevenage and Hitchin and Harpenden, met to debate at the Great Ashby Community Centre on Sunday. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the The Comet

Future of Hitchin Boots branch under review

Hitchin's Boots Pharmacy is currently under review, the chain has confirmed. Picture: Google

North Herts District Council wades in to help protect River Ivel from over abstraction

The river Ivel at Radwell is dry. Picture: Catherine Wilmers

Stevenage and Royston councillors speak out against Luton Airport expansion

Councillors in Stevenage and Royston have echoed Herts county council's opposition to Luton Airport's expansion. Picture: Luton Airport

Hitchin tattoo studio offers unique design to raise money for dying Stotfold boy’s family

A tattoo designed by Stotfold's Ethan Martin - an eight-year-old boy who has terminal cancer and just weeks left to live - is being offered for £30, with all money donated to Ethan and his family. Picture: courtesy of Hannah Matthews

Hitchin community spirit on show as hundreds gather for Christmas lights switch-on

Hitchin Market Place was full of festive spirit on Saturday at the town's Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Rob Weavers
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists