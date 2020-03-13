Advanced search

Stevenage Boots store set for closure

PUBLISHED: 10:54 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 13 March 2020

The Boots store in Stevenage High Street will close early next month. Picture: Jacob Savill

The Boots store in Stevenage High Street will close early next month. Picture: Jacob Savill

Archant

A Boots store in Stevenage is set to close its doors as the company continually reviews its store locations.

The health and beauty chain located in Stevenage High Street will close early next month, a spokeswoman has confirmed.

She told the Comet: 'At Boots UK, we continually review our store locations to make sure they are where our customers need us most.

'We can confirm that we have plans to close our store on Stevenage High Street, and this is expected to happen early April.

'We have another store on Queensway in Stevenage which is approximately six minutes' walk away.

'The store team have been made aware of the plans and will be offered jobs at the nearby Boots stores.'

The news comes following the closure of the popular Waitrose store also in the High Street in October last year.

The unit remains empty at this time.

