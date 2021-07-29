Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Bomb squad attends residential street in Letchworth

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:06 PM July 29, 2021   
Police in Bursland, Letchworth

Police are on the scene of a suspected unexploded bomb in Letchworth's Bursland - Credit: Karen Lindill

The bomb squad was out in Letchworth earlier today, after a suspicious metal object was found.

Police were called at 7.12am today by a resident in Bursland, who reported to have found a suspicious metal object while digging in his back garden. 

Along with officers, colleagues from the bomb disposal team attended to inspect the object.

The item was confirmed to be a piece of non-dangerous metal tubing.

