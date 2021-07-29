Bomb squad attends residential street in Letchworth
Published: 1:06 PM July 29, 2021
- Credit: Karen Lindill
The bomb squad was out in Letchworth earlier today, after a suspicious metal object was found.
Police were called at 7.12am today by a resident in Bursland, who reported to have found a suspicious metal object while digging in his back garden.
Along with officers, colleagues from the bomb disposal team attended to inspect the object.
The item was confirmed to be a piece of non-dangerous metal tubing.
