Advanced search

Stevenage brewery catches a break with new High Street snooker club

PUBLISHED: 14:48 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 19 June 2020

Stevenage Snooker Club is now open to membership applications. Picture: Paul Clinton

Stevenage Snooker Club is now open to membership applications. Picture: Paul Clinton

Archant

A Stevenage brewery has expanded its repertoire into balls and baize as it prepares to open a new snooker club in the High Street.

In 2018, Paul's beers appeared in the Campaign for Real Ale’s Good Beer Guide. Picture: Danny LooIn 2018, Paul's beers appeared in the Campaign for Real Ale’s Good Beer Guide. Picture: Danny Loo

Bog Brew Beers, independently run by former electrician Paul Clinton, is a popular presence in the Old Town selling craft beer from the Broken Seal Tap Room, behind Betfred.

Before lockdown, Paul was offered a new location at the back of the Old Town CIU and he had the idea to convert the space into a small snooker club.

Paul says the onset of the pandemic has, surprisingly, been the perfect cue to take the plunge.

“Initially I thought, do I seize the opportunity now, because it would be such a risk to start a new venture,” he said.

Bog Brew Beers is run by Paul Clinton, out of his home in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Paul ClintonBog Brew Beers is run by Paul Clinton, out of his home in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Paul Clinton

“But then I realised I’d never have the opportunity to get the building work done when it’s so quiet.

“While wholesalers were shutting their doors and going into lockdown, I started doing the building work, pretty much on my own, and haven’t had a day off since.”

You may also want to watch:

The Stevenage Snooker Club, at the rear of 31b High Street – adjacent to the Tap Room – will have three full-sized tables and a pool table. Paul is accepting membership applications ahead of a slated July opening, and you can become a member by filling out an application.

The Broken Seal Tap Room has also remained open throughout the pandemic for socially-distanced sales and delivery.

“We adapted the bar and have been serving beer since lockdown – one in, one out, open every day,” Paul said.

“Once the pandemic hit, one of the challenges we had was trying to work out how to get beer to people. And we came up with this mini-keg system, which is essentially a two-litre cask we fill in the bar.

“Walking around the High Street it’s been strange seeing people with stainless steel kegs in their hand. We have a lot of very grateful customers, put it that way.”

Paul says the brewery has now forged links with larger craft brewers, such as Abbeydale in Sheffield, as he is one of the only brewers still serving.

“Rather than just panic and shut our doors – which is what our competitors did – we realised we could still deliver beer at a safe distance to people,” Paul said.

Paul says there are ongoing conversations with Stevenage Borough Council about the possiblity of relaxing rules to put tables on pavements to encourage outside drinking – ahead of a potential July 4 reopening date for bars and pubs.

In an open letter to the Prime Minister on Wednesday, more than 50 brewing companies called on Boris Johnson to respond to “a moment of maximum jeopardy” in the brewing industry, that could cost hundreds of thousands of jobs, and see pubs close forever.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Stevenage town centre as lockdown eases

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Baldock has North Hertfordshire’s highest coronavirus death toll

More people have died from COVID-19 in Baldock than any other area of North Herts. Picture: PEXELS

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Fight is on to save Letchworth Settlement after shock closure announcement

The Letchworth Settlement was celebrating its centenary this year. Picture: Google

Shoppers return to Letchworth town centre as stores reopen

Shoppers returned to Letchworth town centre this morning as non-essential stores reopened. Picture: Jacob Savill

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Stevenage town centre as lockdown eases

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Baldock has North Hertfordshire’s highest coronavirus death toll

More people have died from COVID-19 in Baldock than any other area of North Herts. Picture: PEXELS

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Fight is on to save Letchworth Settlement after shock closure announcement

The Letchworth Settlement was celebrating its centenary this year. Picture: Google

Shoppers return to Letchworth town centre as stores reopen

Shoppers returned to Letchworth town centre this morning as non-essential stores reopened. Picture: Jacob Savill

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage brewery catches a break with new High Street snooker club

Stevenage Snooker Club is now open to membership applications. Picture: Paul Clinton

Letchworth couple’s ‘big blue gazebo’ helps feed the community during lockdown

Daniel and Amy Allen are the architects behind Letchworth's original 'big blue gazebo.' Picture: Supplied

Parking enforcement to resume in North Herts

At the beginning of lockdown, NHDC took the decision not to prioritise parking enforcement in residential areas. Picture: Archant

Chemo drugs made at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital ‘will mean fewer cancellations’ for cancer patients

Principal pharmacist Fiona Clarke, chief pharmacist Andrew Hood, and chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Nick Carver have officially opened the new pharmacy unit at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Weston trio accused of fraudulently claiming £700k care package by faking illness

Laura and Philip Borrell and Frances Noble, who all live in Damask Green Road in Weston, near Hitchin, have all appeared at St Albans Magistrates' Court accused of conspiring to commit fraud.
Drive 24