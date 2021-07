Published: 3:35 PM July 13, 2021

The body of a man has been found in a woodland in Great Ashby, Stevenage - Credit: Google Street View

The body of a man has been found in a Stevenage woodland.

Police were called at 6.09pm yesterday to reports that a man had sadly been found deceased in a wooded area of Great Ashby.

Officers attended the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.