Body found in St Ippolyts pond

PUBLISHED: 14:10 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 17 May 2019

The body of a man was found in the pond in Ashbrook Lane this morning. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man has been found dead in a public pond in the village of St Ippolyts.

Police were called a 9.09am this morning to reports of a body being found by a member of the public in a pond in Ashbrook Lane.

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and, at this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Officers remain at the scene and a cordon is in place.

