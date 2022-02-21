The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Breaking

Body found in Hertfordshire village woodland near Stevenage and Hitchin

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:51 AM February 21, 2022
Updated: 11:55 AM February 21, 2022
A body has been found in woodland at Graveley near Stevenage.

A body has been found in woodland at Graveley near Stevenage. - Credit: Google Maps

A man’s body has been discovered in woodland in a quiet Hertfordshire village.  

Hertfordshire Police were called at around 11am on Saturday (February 19) after reports came in of a body in woodland in Graveley. 

One resident reported seeing police activity at Chesfield Downs in the village which is just two miles away from Stevenage.  

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We were called at 10.57am on Saturday (February 19) to a report of a man’s body found in woodland in Graveley.  

“Officers immediately attended the scene. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been informed.  

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this sad time.”  

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk  

Herts Live News
Stevenage News
Hitchin News

Don't Miss

Here's a list of some of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor. 

Food and Drink

7 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
An upturned trampoline in Hertfordshire during Storm Eunice

Hertfordshire Weather

Updates as Storm Eunice batters Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A Thameslink train at Potters Bar train station

Hertfordshire Weather

Hertfordshire rail users urged not to travel when Storm Eunice arrives

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Dennis-Harburg, leader of North Herts Council

North Hertfordshire Council

Council tax increase and new bin charges ‘necessary’ to fill £1.5m gap

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon