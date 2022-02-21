Breaking

A body has been found in woodland at Graveley near Stevenage. - Credit: Google Maps

A man’s body has been discovered in woodland in a quiet Hertfordshire village.

Hertfordshire Police were called at around 11am on Saturday (February 19) after reports came in of a body in woodland in Graveley.

One resident reported seeing police activity at Chesfield Downs in the village which is just two miles away from Stevenage.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We were called at 10.57am on Saturday (February 19) to a report of a man’s body found in woodland in Graveley.

“Officers immediately attended the scene. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been informed.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this sad time.”

