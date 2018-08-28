Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy
PUBLISHED: 14:03 18 December 2018
Archant
Police have identified the body found in a river in Arlesey on Sunday as a 17-year-old boy.
Emergency services were called to reports of a body in the water on farm land near Mill Lane at around 11.20am.
The boy was recovered, but was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding his death are not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.
His next of kin have been informed.