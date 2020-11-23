Advanced search

Witness appeal after BMW stolen from outside Stevenage home

PUBLISHED: 11:47 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 23 November 2020

Police are hoping to find a cyclist who may have seen the stolen BMW in Willian.

A BMW has been stolen from outside a Stevenage home – and police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

Officers are hoping to track down a cyclist who may have inadvertently come across the car in Willian following the theft.

The grey 2017-plate BMW 7300 was taken from Great Ashby Way overnight between November 16 and 17.

Its front and rear number plates were discovered discarded in Roxley Court Lane, Willian, on November 18, along with some other parts believed to belong to the vehicle.

Det Con Paul Fletcher, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries have led us to believe that the vehicle travelled into the dead-end road on Roxley Court Lane at around 4.15am on November 17, before leaving the area at around 6.10am.

“We also believe that a cyclist may have been riding towards the same dead-end road at around 6am and I am keen to trace this person, as they may have information which could assist us. If this was you, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email paul.fletcher2@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/92666/20.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Advice on how to protect your vehicle from keyless theft can be found at www.herts.police.uk/protectyourproperty.

