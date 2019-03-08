Hitchin hockey club raises thousands in memory of Luke Hobson after training session tragedy

The event raised £10,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Charity and included a raffle and hockey matches in memory of Luke Hobson. Picture: Shane France Archant

A memorial event for teenager Luke Hobson who sadly died following an accident during a training session at a Hitchin hockey club was held at the weekend.

Blueharts Hockey Club in Hitchin has dedicated a new astro-turf pitch to junior player Luke Hobson who died in March this year following an accident during training. Picture: Shane France Blueharts Hockey Club in Hitchin has dedicated a new astro-turf pitch to junior player Luke Hobson who died in March this year following an accident during training. Picture: Shane France

Blueharts Hockey Club, together with Luke's family and friends, dedicated the new Lucas Lane astro turf pitch to Luke - who was a junior member - naming it the Luke Hobson Memorial Pitch.

After Saturday's dedication there was an exhibition match, where a lot of Luke's Blueharts teammates played.

As well as the opportunity to come together to remember Luke, the event was focused on raising funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Charity (EAAA), which played an important role in getting Luke to hospital the night of the accident in March this year.

Luke was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in a critical condition, where he died.

EAAA representatives were in attendance at the memorial event and supported various fundraising activities throughout the day, including a charity raffle and auction.

The current total raised is just over £10,000, with more expected over the coming days.

Blueharts Hockey Club president Carol Lamey said: "On Saturday we welcomed Luke's family, friends, Blueharts members, the wider hockey community and also the East Anglian Air Ambulance, as we came together to remember our fellow young Bluehart.

"As a hockey club, it is our intention to always remember Luke and by dedicating the new pitch in Luke's name we will ensure his memory lives on within our community.

"We would like to thank the businesses who supported us on Saturday, including those who generously donated items to the raffle and auction which raised almost £5,000.

"Our hockey family also made a significant contribution to our reaching a fundraising total of over £10,000, with opposition teams donating Saturday's match fees to the EAAA.

"As part of our Blueharts purpose, going forward we will adopt EAAA as our regular charity, with fundraising and donations being part of our annual activities."

If you would like to support the ongoing work of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity, text 'Luke' to 70085 to donate £5 - this will cost £5 plus standard rate message.