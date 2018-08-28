Advanced search

Top tips to get through Blue Monday... and the rest of the year

PUBLISHED: 07:01 21 January 2019

An occupational therapist at Garden House Hospice Care says being more active help you feel more uplifted as Blue Monday approaches. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Archant

With a combination of post-Christmas gloom and dark and cold nights, today has been awarded the title of Blue Monday.

Garden House Hospice Care occupational therapist Lucy Heaps has some positive tips to help you feel more inspired at this time of year.

Lucy has come up with five simple ways to improve wellbeing and to help us enjoy life and be kinder to ourselves in the lead up to what is known as the “most depressing day of the year”.

• Connect – Connecting with others can sometimes be daunting but it will leave you feeling uplifted in times where you feel alone.

Arrange to meet for a coffee or a catch up with a friend or family member.

• Take notice – The world can be a beautiful place.

Put on your coat and step outside to enjoy the great outdoors and experience the little things that nature has to offer.

• Be more active – Increasing your weekly activity is medically proven to benefit not only your physical but your mental wellbeing.

Next time you’re on the bus, hop off at an earlier stop to increase your walking distance or pop on your gardening gloves and increase your activity by doing things you love.

• Keep learning – Developing new skills helps to gain confidence. Why not look at local courses at colleges near you or take up a new hobby.

• Give to others – Small acts of generosity can reduce stress levels and even helps us live longer!

Try volunteering at your local hospice or charity, looking out for a neighbour or offering support to a carer in need. If you can spare as little as an hour a week you can make a real difference.

Remember, these steps aren’t just for Blue Monday but all year round.

The Hawthorne Centre has some incredible group courses available that are good for your mind, body and soul including tai chi, social therapeutic horticulture, relaxation, meditation and even a choir.

For more information on how to get support, courses available for patients and cares and volunteering opportunities at Garden House Hospice Care, contact 01462 679540.

Helpful resources can also be found at www.samaritans.org and www.mind.org.uk.

