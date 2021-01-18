'Don't be blue, have a brew' urges rail operator, as 426 lifesaving interventions made last year

Published: 11:13 AM January 18, 2021 Updated: 11:16 AM January 18, 2021

Station Assistants James Moore and Sarah Day, and Station Supervisor Tony Jackson have all helped people to safety when they tried to take own lives. - Credit: Peter Alvey

Govia Thameslink Railway and the Samaritans have teamed up for 'Blue Monday' this year, as GTR staff were involved in more than 400 'lifesaving interventions' at stations last year.

The pair are working together to promote the message "don't be blue, have a brew" for ‘Blue Monday’ on January 18, said to be the most difficult day of the year.

The initiative comes after almost 60 GTR colleagues were recognised with Samaritans-sponsored 'Lifesaver Awards' for their compassion and bravery in putting their Samaritans’ training and listening skills to the test by helping vulnerable people to safety.

Julie Bentley, Samaritans’ CEO, said: “We’re so grateful to the rail industry for their support of Brew Monday this year.

"The challenges that many people face during this season have been felt even more acutely this year with the pandemic restrictions.

"At Samaritans, we know how powerful talking and listening, even if it is virtually, can be. It doesn’t have to be a Monday or a cup of tea, it’s about taking the time to really listen and supporting one another, which could potentially save a life.”

Last year alone, GTR says its rail staff were involved in more than 300 lifesaving interventions, either through conversations or physically intervening when someone tried to take their own life.

Across the GTR network, there were 426 interventions by staff, with a 57 per cent increase in lifesaving interventions since 2019.

GTR suicide prevention manager Laura Campbell said: “The third Monday of January can be difficult. Christmas and New Year’s celebrations are long gone, credit card bills are landing on the doormat, days are short and cold and – worst of all – we’ve a COVID pandemic and national lockdown.

“As well as promoting this great Samaritans initiative to passengers across our network, we’ll be encouraging our own staff, who are out on the front line, to share a socially-distanced or virtual cup of tea with British Transport Police and Network Rail colleagues, while keeping the service running for other key workers.”

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit.

This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org.