Kimpton pet rescue shelter finally finds loving home for epileptic cat Treacle

Treacle has found a loving home after spending nearly a year in the care of the Blue Cross in Kimpton, Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Blue Cross Hertfordshire Archant

An epileptic cat has finally found a loving home after spending nearly a year at a rescue shelter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stray cat Treacle was taken to the Blue Cross centre in Kimpton, near Hitchin, 12 months ago after being found by a member of the public.

Staff traced her previous owner via microchip, but they could not take her back and signed her over into the pet charity’s care.

Her previous owner did say Treacle had had seizures and so she was put into a foster home to get the 24/7 care she needed.

Two weeks into her foster stay, the seizures became apparent and a vet prescribed epilepsy medication to help the poorly cat.

With dedication from her foster carer and careful management of her condition, Treacle became stable on her medication, was put up on the Blue Cross website to find a home and five months later was adopted.

You may also want to watch:

Sarah Miller, animal welfare assistant at Blue Cross Hertfordshire, said: “Treacle was such a lovely, affectionate cat and the team were so excited that she found the perfect home. She’d had a tough time, as no one was wanting to take on a cat with seizures. The anxiety of ‘what ifs’ was a big factor for many.

“She has found a home with an owner who has fallen in love with her gorgeous green eyes and affectionate nature.

“Her new owner has bought a pet monitor camera so that if she does have any seizures he is able to record the footage, timer feeders to ensure she gets her medication on time, and she’s got all sorts of luxuries like seat-warming cushions and plenty of her favourite toys to bat around.”

Blue Cross is continuing to rehome pets thorough the Home Direct scheme while the rehoming centre undergoes a refurbishment. Special measures are in place to comply with social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, but pets are still looking for loving new homes.

If you’d like to rehome a pet, visit bluecross.org.uk or call the centre on 0300 777 1490.

Blue Cross has been helping sick, injured, abandoned and homeless pets for more than 120 years. The charity provides veterinary care and expert behaviour help, as well as helping pets find loving homes.

Blue Cross is a charity which relies on donations to find loving new homes for pets in need, and to provide veterinary care to sick and injured pets. Visit bluecross.org.uk/donate to help.