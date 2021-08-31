Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Gallery

Carnival champions community as cultural 'melting pot'

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 2:53 PM August 31, 2021   
Micaelia Clarke from Black Voice Letchworth gives children a free lesson in carnival dance during th

Micaelia Clarke from Black Voice Letchworth gave children a free lesson in carnival dance during the Soca Dance Mash-up! in Leys Square on Saturday - Credit: DANNY LOO

Letchworth's Bank Holiday carnival event has given momentum to a fundraising campaign for a new platform celebrating black voices, heritage and culture in North Herts and beyond.

The outdoor 'Soca Mash-up!' class, put on by Black Voice Letchworth, was an extension of the group's weekly free dance class, which is held at Mrs Howard Memorial Hall every Sunday.

The Leys Square session invited more local youngsters to come along to the weekly class and try something new.

Micaelia Clarke from Black Voice Letchworth gives children a free lesson in carnival dance during th

Micaelia Clarke from Black Voice Letchworth gave children a free lesson in carnival dance during the Soca Dance Mash-up! in Leys Square on Saturday - Credit: DANNY LOO

The hour-long open air session on Saturday encouraged residents of all ages to engage with the rhythms, colours and traditions of carnival - something many haven't had the opportunity to experience up close before.

Explaining the importance of celebrating the history and significance of carnival, Black Voice Letchworth's Micaelia Clarke said that public events showcasing black culture encourages people of all ages to be inquisitive and open-minded to traditions different to one's own, which, in turn, brings it into the mainstream.

Micaelia Clarke from Black Voice Letchworth gives children a free lesson in carnival dance during th

Micaelia Clarke from Black Voice Letchworth gave children a free lesson in carnival dance during the Soca Dance Mash-up! in Leys Square on Saturday - Credit: DANNY LOO

You may also want to watch:

"I was surprised at how many little kids got involved," she told the Comet. "They were the most carnival-spirited people there! 

"It was nice to have something joyous and positive after Black Lives Matter. It had important points to push forward that we are all still working on in our organisations, but it was nice to show that fun and wonderful part of our contribution to British culture."

Micaelia Clarke from Black Voice Letchworth gives children a free lesson in carnival dance during th

Micaelia Clarke from Black Voice Letchworth gave children a free lesson in carnival dance during the Soca Dance Mash-up! in Leys Square on Saturday - Credit: DANNY LOO

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on suspicion of assault and theft
  2. 2 Future of GSK 'great news for Stevenage'
  3. 3 'The future is bright and exciting' - MP Stephen McPartland looks ahead as town celebrates 75 years
  1. 4 All aboard! A look at the future of our town's bus service
  2. 5 Teen will serve minimum of 19 years for murder of Christopher Hewett
  3. 6 If Carlsberg did Saturdays - Clean sweep of promotions for Hitchin in most successful season
  4. 7 75 years of growth in Stevenage - and more set to come
  5. 8 7 of the best places we've eaten in Hertfordshire
  6. 9 Town's development in pictures: What will the future look like?
  7. 10 Airbus celebrates Stevenage as 'the centre of the UK’s major space activities' as it looks into what the future holds

Clad in traditional carnival attire for the event, Micaelia also hoped to bring a sprinkle of magic to those passing through the heart of Letchworth.

An ex-West End star and singer, dancer and teacher, she has dedicated her time to sharing the black experience in Letchworth and the wider North Herts area, as well as highlighting pivotal moments in black history that may be overlooked in conventional education streams.

Micaelia Clarke from Black Voice Letchworth gives children a free lesson in carnival dance during th

Micaelia Clarke from Black Voice Letchworth gave children a free lesson in carnival dance during the Soca Dance Mash-up! in Leys Square on Saturday - Credit: DANNY LOO

She said of the impact of sharing black stories with people of other communities: "They feel more connected with something that's a positive contribution to their culture. This is all of our culture.

"Britain's always been a melting pot, there's just a realisation now of it. I think our culture has always been mixed, and it's nothing to be scared of, but to celebrate that we're able to do that in a healthy way."

Ahead of Black History Month in October, Micaelia detailed the vital work Black Voice Letchworth is doing to provide a platform for the black community, including putting together a dossier with contributions from their Black Voice Hertfordshire meetings.

She continued: "The contributions will be put into a book to make available to institutions and organisations so that they can hear the black voice in its raw state, and start basing their policies on our contributions."

Black Voice Letchworth's biggest challenge, however, is to raise £5 million for the UK's first Black History Museum, Library and School of Cultural and Creative Arts - a further way of celebrating, uplifting and protecting the black voice.

Micaelia Clarke from Black Voice Letchworth gives children a free lesson in carnival dance during th

Micaelia Clarke from Black Voice Letchworth gave children a free lesson in carnival dance during the Soca Dance Mash-up! in Leys Square on Saturday - Credit: DANNY LOO

"I've learnt so much about being in community, and learnt how much I can give back. I want to still be creative, but I want my creativity to bless others. That's where Black Voice Letchworth came about.

"I can still be creative, and a percentage of my earnings goes towards the community group, to fundraise for all the free stuff.

Micaelia Clarke from Black Voice Letchworth gives children a free lesson in carnival dance during th

Micaelia Clarke from Black Voice Letchworth gave children a free lesson in carnival dance during the Soca Dance Mash-up! in Leys Square on Saturday - Credit: DANNY LOO

She added: "I want them to have the opportunities that I had. I went to Mountview on a full scholarship - and that's practically unheard of now. So I would like to offer the same thing that someone offered me.

Micaelia Clarke from Black Voice Letchworth gives children a free lesson in carnival dance during th

Micaelia Clarke from Black Voice Letchworth gives children a free lesson in carnival dance during the Soca Dance Mash-up! in Leys Square, Letchworth Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

"I feel with having this space of a museum, library and school, our history, our culture and our creativity will be permanently celebrated and respected, and people can come and see a celebratory space of the contribution of black culture to the UK and Europe.

"It will be a continuation of that - not just for the past, but of what we're also going to contribute to the future."

For a full round-up of Black Voice Letchworth's work, as well as its upcoming events, visit blackvoiceletchworth.com or Black Voice Letchworth on Facebook.

Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

African drummers at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Days Out Guide

11 things to do in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Plans to demolish the Icon building in Stevenage and build seven high-rise flat blocked have been re

Stevenage Borough Council

More than 500 flats set for Icon building site following successful appeal

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The A1(M) slip road at Lemsford, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Herts Live

A1(M) closed in both directions as police attend bridge incident

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
George Ezra at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Music

6 chart-topping singers from Herts and surrounding villages

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon