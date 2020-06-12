Advanced search

Hertfordshire political leaders release joint statement on Black Lives Matter movement

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 June 2020

Political leaders across Hertfordshire have addressed the Black Lives Matter movement in a joint statement. Picture:: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Political leaders across Hertfordshire have addressed the Black Lives Matter movement in a joint statement. Picture:: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The 11 leaders of boroughs, districts and the county council in Hertfordshire have released a joint statement this week as further Black Lives Matter protests are expected this weekend.

Councillors Martin Stears-Handscomb (NHDC), Sharon Taylor (Stevenage Borough Council), Chris White (St Albans City), Tony Kingsbury (Welwyn Hatfield), David Williams (HCC) and more released the joint statement on Friday morning.

In it, they said: “Hertfordshire stands united against every form of discrimination, racism and injustice.

“The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has reminded us once again that we cannot and should not tolerate racism in any form or from any person.

“There are still many injustices to overcome but as leaders in our communities, we have an important role to play in challenging inequality.

“We will work with our communities to bring about meaningful change. We don’t have all the answers yet but we are committed to listening, and to learning how we can most effectively challenge inequality and stamp out injustice.

“Coronavirus has tested our community, and throughout this challenging period of time we have shown our strength, resilience and support for each other, irrespective of our differences.

“Sadly we are still seeing many Coronavirus infections and deaths in this country, and The disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people who are from BAME communities has been deeply worrying.

“We support the right for peaceful protest but it is vital that we all stay as safe as possible and maintain social distancing to stop the spread of this virus.

“We would also like to thank our local police and other emergency services for the work they have been doing to keep us all safe over a difficult few months.

“Please stay safe, and know that in Hertfordshire we truly believe that Black Lives Matter.”

